Why Is Gowri Ganesha Festival Celebrated?

Gowri Ganesha is an important festival which is celebrated in the southern part of India. This festival happens just a day before the popular Ganesh Chaturthi. Gowri Ganesha or Gowri Habba is a festival celebrated by married women.

Gowri Habba is usually celebrated on Bhadrapada Shukla Tritheeya (the third day of the first fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada) according to the Hindu calendar. Lord Ganesha festival is on the next day, i.e., Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi (on the fourth day of the first fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada).

Gowri festival is mainly observed to promote married women's interests. Goddess Gowri blesses the married women with long life for her husband, fertility and prosperity. The Gowri festival celebrations are similar to the Varamahalakshmi Vratha, except that the deity is Gowri instead of Goddess Lakshmi.

The Gowri Ganesha festival is one of the important celebrations of South India. Take a look at the legends and significance of Gowri Habba.