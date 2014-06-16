Significance Of Sankashti Chaturthi

The Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is celebrated on every fourth day of the full moon or Krishna Paksha according to the Hindu calendar. Sankasthi Chaturthi is a very famous fast observed by most women for the well being of their families.

Sankashti means deliverance from the troubled times. Thus,observing this vrat is believed to reduce all the problems in a person's life because Lord Ganesha is the remover of all obstacles and problems. People observe strict fast on the day of Sankashti Chaturthi and break the fast only at night after viewing the moon. This month Sankashthi Chaturthi is on 3rd May.

Why Worship Ganesha First

Sankasthi Chaturthi is celebrated every month. During each month, Lord Ganesha is worshipped with a different name and peeta (lotus petal). The story for each month is recited while worshipping Lord Ganesha on Sankashti Chaturthi. Apart from Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva is also worshipped.

Let us take a look at the legends and significance of the Sankashti Chaturthi.

Legend Behind Sankashthi Chaturthi

Ganesha's story is quite well-known. Goddess Parvati had created Lord Ganesha from the paste that she ahd applied over Her body. Then she adopted Him as as Her son. On one fateful day, Parvati asked Ganesha to guard the door and went to have a bath. When Lord Shiva arrived with his gang of ghosts, little Ganesha refused to let him in. Ganesha did not know, who the man was.

Lord Shiva who was not acquainted with his son, was angered by this hindrance and ordered his followers to attack the boy. In the fight that ensued, Ganesha's head was chopped off defending his Mother's command.

Parvati was inconsolable with grief on learning about the accident. She took the terrible form of Adi-Shakti and decided to destroy the Universe. To please his wife Shiva promised to bring the boy back to life. Thus, Ganesha's head was replaced with that of an elephant. To set right the damage done, Lord Shiva blessed Lord Ganesha with the boon that He would be worshipped as the God of wisdom, knowledge and prosperity.

Ganesha would be worshipped first in any ceremony and He would be the remover of all obstacles.He would be worshipe before every deity. It is believed that Lord Shiva bestowed this boon upon Lord Ganesha on Sankashti Chaturthi day. Thus, people worship Sankathara or Vighnaharta on Sankashti Chaturthi to get rid of all the obstacles in their lives.

Flowers To Worship Lord Ganesha

Puja And Vrat

The Sankashti Chaturthi has a great significance. The puja is performed for the well-being and prosperity of the family. The Sankashti Chaturthi pooja is performed in the evening after sighting the moon. The idol of Ganesha is placed on a clean platform. Flowers and Durva grass is offered to the Lord. Delicacies like laddoos and modaks are placed before Lord Ganesha.

After the sighting of moon, the puja begins with reciting the Vrata Katha or the stories of the particular month. This pooja is usually performed by a couple who observes the fast to get blessed with the progeny for the family to grow.