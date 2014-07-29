Subscribe to Boldsky
Eid ul-Fitr 2018: Facts About The Most Awaited Celebration

By Staff

The much awaited festival Eid ul-Fitr 2018 has finally arrived. It is one of the most celebrated day in the Islamic calendar. Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and the month long fasting ritual. It is also a rewarding celebation for all those Muslims who have not only observed the fast during the month but have also refrained from other material and spiritual vices.

The Eid celebration usually begins with the sighting of the new moon. But many people celebrate Eid on the day when the new moon is sighted over Mecca. Eid ul-Fitr 2018 is being celebrated from June 15th evening in India, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the 1st day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. According to a Hadith which is attributed to Anas ibn Malik, a companion of Prophet Muhammad, the two festivals of Eid ul-Fitr and Eid ul-Adha were instituted by the Prophet Himself. When the Prophet came to Medina, He remarked that the Almighty has fixed two days of festivities for all which are the Eid ul-Fitr and Eid ul-Adha.

After a hard month of fasting (Ramadan), Eid comes as a welcome celebration. People offer prayers, greet each other (Eid Mubarak) to have a blessed Eid, prepare mouthwatering delicacies, meet relatives, give gifts and indulge in merriment. Children get special Eid gifts, money, new clothes and delicious sweets. Thus, Eid is a time of celebration for all, irrespective of age.

Take a look at a few more interesting facts about this festival of Eid ul-Fitr to know why this is the most awaited festival of the year.

Eid Begins With Moon Sighting

The festival begins after sighting the new moon. Moon is very significant in this festival. Moon is seen as the symbol of God and it is said to bring about peace and security in the lives of people.

Eating Before Prayers

On the day of Eid, Muslims get up very early in the morning and take bath. They have to wear new clothes and eat something before going for prayers.

Special Prayers

The Eid prayer is different from the regular prayers. This special prayer can be done at any time of the day between Ishraq (dawn) and Zawal (mid day) prayers.

Eid Mubarak

After prayers, people greet each other by hugging and saying Eid Mubarak meaning may you have a blessed Eid.

The Art Of Mehndi

Girls put on beautiful patterns of mehndi on their palms to mark the festival. Henna or mehndi is a sign of good luck and prosperity.

Delicious Food

Food is the most inseparable part of Eid. Delectable dishes like kebabs, biryani and of course the mouthwatering seviyan are the most craved for foods for Eid.

Shopping

Eid shopping is the best part of the festival. New clothes, sweets, gifts etc. are an integral part fo Eid shopping.

Charity

It is interesting to know that on the day of Eid, Muslims donate about 2.55% of their annual income as charity for the poor and needy.

