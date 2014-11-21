Choose Your Man Based On His Zodiac Sign

Aries Men The sign is ruled by Mars and so Aries men move at their terms and pace. They may come across as selfish and self-centred people but they also have generous side. They are outspoken and confident and love their near and dear ones. But their over demanding attitude often leads to irreparable damage in relationships.

Taurus Men Financial stability and comforts of life are the top priorities of Taurus men. They have an excellent sense of humour and they tend to be quite possessive about their relationships. They are usually reserved and shy. They are known to be the 'dependable ones' and they keep themselves focussed in life. Though they have a good sense of humour, they often fail to understand light hearted jokes intended for them and feel offended.

Gemini Men Gemini men are enthusiastic, fun to be with, intellectual but extremely unpredictable. Gemini men will impress you with their unfaltering charm. They can keep talking for hours and you will not find a boring moment with them. They would like to know what's going on in your life but they are protective about their own private space. Gemini men are creative people and that is what makes them the popular ones too.

Cancer Men They are shy, reserved and fiercely protective kind. Home and family is of utmost importance to Cancer men. They don't open up much and they tend to build a shield to protect their feelings and vulnerabilities. They are very conscious about their looks, clothes and other possessions. Cancer men expect their partner to treat them like their mother does in order to form serious relationships.

Leo Men Leo men are one of a kind. They are lively and warm hearted. They are commanding, masculine, attractive and confident. If you are planning to marry a Leo man, then you must be ready to shower him with praises. They need a constant dose of appreciation and admiration from their loved ones to achieve their goals. When dealing with a Leo man, you must be polite and make him understand without hurting his fragile ego. They love their women like crazy but are extremely demanding and egoistic.

Virgo Men They are sympathetic and helpful by nature. They are extremely finicky about various things and do not appreciate change. They are intelligent and like to settle disputes peacefully. Virgo men are also romantic at heart. Their idea of romance may not fit into the typical explanation of a love affair, though. Sorting out their sweetheart's finances, cooking her favourite dish, driving her to her friend's house are their way of showering love.

Libra Men Libra men are extremely romantic and charming. They have a deep sense of loyalty towards their partner and they expect the same from their partner. They rarely complain about things and do not like to get into arguments. They are mostly calm and composed and rarely lose temper. However, men born under this sign are huge flirts. The manner in which they chat and smile at women is enough to make them fall for them. However, once they commit to a relationship, they will take care to be extremely loyal and true to their partner.

Scorpio Men Scorpio men are passionate and intense. They are usually quiet until rubbed on the wrong side. Scorpio men are social butterflies and love to hang around with friends. They are good at handling finances. They are secretive and don't trust anyone easily. These males are very passionate, sensual and likely to have a number of romantic clashes. They are attracted towards women who are both intelligent and beautiful. However, once they truly feel the emotion called love and commit to the relationship wholeheartedly, they will stick to it, no matter what the rest of the world has to say.

Sagittarius Men These men have bright outlook towards life. They love to take risks and are honest at heart. Sagittarius men crave for freedom and that is why they usually do not get into intimate relationships. They get into relationships only when they are bored of exploring the world all by themselves and feel the need to share their experiences with a partner.

Capricorn Men They are conservative by nature and always play safe. They need to be convinced of their partner's loyalty. Only then they get into relationships. They are slightly the emotionally aloof kind. They take a long time to express their love. They take relationships very seriously. They will not commit to a relationship unless they feel they can do justice to it. You will never see them giving half-hearted attempts.

Aquarius Men Aquarius men are determined and forceful. They have special inclination towards gadgets and machines. They are soft spoken and polite. They don't get too close to people emotionally and can be very unpredictable. They have a major problem with commitment as they don't like to compromise on their independence. This reluctance to commit may pose a hurdle, especially when it comes to romantic relationships.