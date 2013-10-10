ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Navratri Day 6: Story And Puja Vidhi For Goddess Katyayani

By

.The sixth form of Goddess Durga is known as Katyayani. She is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri. Katyayani is one of the most violent forms of Goddess Durga. She was born to slay the tyrannical demon king, Mahishasura.

This form of Durga is depicted seated on a magnificent lion. Her complexion is golden and her face is radiant with divinity. She has four hands. In one hand she carries a sword and in another hand she has a lotus. Rest of the two hands are depicted as giving blessings to the devotees. If one worships her with full faith and devotion then the Goddess blesses him/her with four objects- Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha. Here is the Navratri Day 6: Story And Puja Vidhi For Goddess Katyayani.

Katyayani: The Sixth Goddess Of Navratri

Story Of Goddess Katyayani

The Goddess is called Katyayani because she was born as the daughter of sage Katya. According to the scriptures sage Katya went through a tough penance to get Goddess Durga as his daughter. Pleased with the sage's penance, the Goddess took birth as his daughter and so she was named Katyayani.

Meanwhile the demon king Mahishasura was creating havoc for the the Gods as well as the humans. He was blessed with a boon from Lord Brahma that no God or man would be able to kill him. Not reawlising that a woman could alslo kill him, he thought himself to be immortal.

Tired of his tyrannical behaviour, the Trinity- Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva prayed to Goddess Katyayani. They gave her all the weapons and she set out to kill the demon king. After a furious war of three days, the Goddess finally killed Mahishasura on the tenth day of Vijayadashami.

It is believed that the Goddess consistently keeps fighting against the bad and negative forces, and thus protects her devotees. She is a loving daughter but she rises in anger to defend when the limits of righteousness are surpassed.

Another interesting thing about the Goddess is that the Gopis of Braja worshipped her in order to get Krishna as their husband. Hence Goddess Katyayani is the chief deity of the Braja area as well. It is said that the Goddess fulfills all the wishes of her devotees when worshipped with faith and devotion.

The mantra for Goddess Katyayani is given below:

Chandrhaasujjwal Kara Shaardulvar-wahana |
Katyayani dadhyadevi Daanavghaatini ||

So, worship Goddess Katyayani on the sixth day of Navratri and get blessed.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue