How To Impress Shani Dev?

Whenever you visit an astrologer, the most common line said by them is, "According to your cards, Shani (Saturn) is a heavy planet right now." In Hinduism, many people suffer during saade saati (means 7 and half) where the planet is heavy on the individual. This saade saati lasts for 7 and half years. During this period, the person goes through stress, laziness, health problems and lots of challenges in career. However, this saade saati has been hyped by most of the astrologers.

Apart from japs and mantras, you can try a few remedies to impress Shani Dev. Besides these, it is important to note here that the Shani planet does not always cause negative effects on an individual. A particular positiing of Shani can be favourable as well as unfavourable depending on various other factors. It is also said that he keeps an acount of the Karma that humans do and rewards them accordingly. That is why he is also known as the Lord of justice.

When an individual is going through the unfavourable phase of a saade saati, he/she is advised to impress Shani Dev and win his heart. That's exactly what this article talks about. While there are some specific ways in which we can please Shani Dev, there are some things that the Lord wants from his devotees. Given below is the compiled list of both. Take a look.