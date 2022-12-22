The story of Vishvamitra: A King Who Became A Great Sage Anecdotes oi-Pundreeka Valli

Vishwamitra, surprisingly is not a Rishi by descent and lineage, but a king in his earlier birth who, by the power of his Tapasya, burned himself in the holy pyre to assume a brahmin form so that he could continue his tapasya to reach his goal of a Brahmarshi. This was to avenge his humiliation under the hands of Vasishtha who was also a Brahmarshi. Vishwamitra was great king, a conqueror, a well-versed scholar who was an adept in administration. As any kshatriya, he too had a lot of valour, and ego that led him to victory in various conquests.

The Story Of Vishwamitra

This story provides a background to how Vishwamitra was inspired to become a Brahmarshi. Once upon a time, he visited a forest along with his soldiers for his occasional hunting expedition. After hunting animals to their hearts content, the team fell fatigued and tired. The King was aware that Sage Vasishtha's Ashram was nearby. A fleeting desire to halt in the Maharshis ashram passed his mind. So, he set out to the hermitage of Vasishtha Rishi the next instant.

Welcoming them cordially, Sage Vashishta requested his cow called Nandini that could give anything one wished for. Vasishtha had a rich feast arranged out of Nandini's powers and served the king and his men. They ate beyond their limits and were totally happy with Vasishtha Rishi.

Vishvamitra, amused by the powers of Nandini, had a vicarious design forming inside him. He thought that Nandini was a cow that needed to be in the court of the King and not in the Ashram of the Rishi since it did not serve much purpose in the Ashram. The king expressed his desire to the Rishi to which the Rishi neither declined or permitted. He left the choice to the divine cow Nandini who refused to go with the King. King, enraged, sent a volley of arrows on Rishi Vasishtha who let his brahma danda absorb all the pyro techniques of the arrows. When the King finally tried to manhandle the cow with a view to taking her with him, Nandini produced a batallion of warriors who defeated the king in one go.

Realization By Vishwamitra

understood that no physical prowess could equal the power of a yogi who had earned it through austerities. He decided at that instant to sit down to Tapas and gain mastery over the Vasishtha Rishi. After some time of tapasya, he was awarded with divine powers which he tried using against Vasishtha this time as well but failed. He went back to tapasya and for some time, observed the austerities and this time, he received several siddhis. So vain about his achievements, he created another heaven but this too did not inspire Vasishta into a response.

Gradually vishwamitra gained control over his kshatriya instincts, and relinquished his ego and anger. He got rid of his revengeful nature and attained the status of Brahmarshi by entering the fire, burning his mortal coil and acquiring the form of a brahmin.

Virtues Of Vasishtha

Vasishtha exhibited a rare resilience, patience and forgiveness, and proved at every step that he deserved to be a Brahmarshi. Despite having such powers in him, he did not retaliate at Vishwamitra. He was so comfortable within himself that he was left unscathed even when Vishwamitra humiliated him on umpteen occasions. He did not hate Vishwamitra. He appreciated Vishwamitras efforts and his spiritual achievement.

Vishwamitra was totally opposite in his disposition and nature as compared to Vasishtha. Despite receiving divine powers, he still nursed enormous hatred towards Vasishtha. That was the reason why it took so long for him to evolve into a spiritually perfect being.

Thursday, December 22, 2022