Rama And Kama Cannot Coexist: How Did Rama Prove It ? Anecdotes oi-Pundreeka Valli

In the presence of true love, lust cannot exist. Where there is Rama, Ravana cant exist. Rama was the embodiment of purity and pristine character whereas Ravana was the personified lust and human weaknesses. Ramas aura was such that anyone who came into his contact would be influenced by his qualities.

Sita's Plight During Her Stay In Lanka

Sita, during her stay in Ashokavana, being imprisoned by Ravana, was chanting Ramas name throughout. Ravana tried innumerable times to woo her and make her lust after him. He failed in his attempts as Sita was incessantly chanting Ramas name with her mind totally engaged in his memory.

Ravanas wife Mandodari was a good and obedient wife to Ravana and she wished good for him always. She tried several ways to cheer Ravana and advised him to lure sita in a different manner. She asked him to assume the form of Rama so that Sita could be fooled and then she could follow him like a lamb. Ravana replied helplessly that once he tried that, his lust would leave him and there would be no point in approaching Sita in that form. Where Rama exists , Kama would not coexist. How could that be? Was he such an elevated soul and such a great husband that even a sworn enemy like Ravana had good words to say about his character.

How Lord Rama Proved Himself to Sita

It is indeed true that in Sita's absence he did not even glance at other women or marry again. He was always eternally dedicated to Sita. He never wavered in his love towards her. Even though he was physically detached from Sita, by soul, he was always near her. They were tied by eternal love, and existed as husband and wife, heart mind and soul in each other's absence. Till the very end, Rama belonged to Sita, and remained so always.

During their days of exile, Rama was extremely protective of his wife, and gave her all the attention she needed and deserved and fulfilled all her wishes. Although he knew that the golden deer was a magical creation of demons, he left in search of it, just because Sita wanted it..He was a one woman man at all levels.. When any homa had to be performed he had got a statue of sita to sit beside her and perform the homa. He was a godly and humane being with all beings including all women. But he was husband only to Sita and no one else.

The love between Ram and Sita was so divine that Sita did not also question Rama as to why he planned to leave her in forests. Such was the trust sita had in him and Rama had created this kind of a trust about him in Sita.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 21:05 [IST]