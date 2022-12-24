Radha's Last Moments In Hindu Mythology: Who Was She And How Did She Die? Anecdotes oi-Pundreeka Valli

Radha was the other consort of Lord to Shri Krishna, who was known to him from when he was a child. She is very popular with her name being written about in various works of literature that extol the divine love of Radha and Krishna. She was in Vrindavan almost her entire life time. There are widespread stories about her antecedents and her last moments, especially when she took mahasamadhi. Let us explore those unknown facets of her life and her personality.

Was Radha An Avatar?

Radha was born to Vrishbhanu and Kirti Devi. It is believed that she was the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. She lived in the outskirts of Brindavan, in the village of Repali. Krishna met her for the first time in a fair and both of them fell in love and that was when they were kids. Lot of confusions regarding her birth and her incarnation are being discussed about but none have reached any specific conclusion. It is told that Goddess Lakshmi was Radha at Vrindavan and Rukmini at Mathura. Both are incarnations of Lakshmi and one and the same.

In Radha Chalisa, Radha is mentioned as the most important gopi who took part in Krishnas Raas leela. They were separated for the first time when Krishna left for Mathura to end Kamsas life. Heartbroken Radha dissuaded him but her pleas were futile as Krishna had a higher purpose as an incarnation. He left with Balarama and killed Kamsa and gained control of the Mathura kingdom. He then sent a message to Radha and asked her to join him at Mathura and stay with him for which Radha refused and chose to stay with her family.

Radha Marries Ayan

Krishna became busy handling the attacks from neighbouring villages and immersed himself in the governance of Mathura whereas Radha was forced to marry a man named Ayan at Vrindavan. Although her love to Krishna was unquestionable, she had to do her earthly duties as well.

Radha met her marital duties with Ayan, and lived for a long time with him. Krishna, after hearing this news, decided not to go to Vrindavan. He wanted Radha's marriage to be intact and preserve Radha's peace of mind. At the same time, they were in divine spiritual communion always.

Radha Reunites With Krishna

Gradually with the passing of time, Radha decided to visit Mathura. Krishna had already founded the city of Dwaraka. Krishna was overjoyed seeing Radha in his palace. He spent a number of hours with her the reason for which the entire city of Dwaraka did not know. The secret was known only to Balarama who had seen her with Krishna all those days. Radha stayed for some more time in Dwarka looking after Krishnas palatial needs.

When Radha Breathes Her Last

Radha, after spending some time in the palace, realized that the happiness she derived out of staying with Krishna physically was nothing compared to the spiritual love that they shared. She decided to leave the palace and joined an ashram to become a sanyasini, Krishna did not prevent her from going away. Time passed and Krishna on one day, received the message that she was on the throes of death. Rushing towards her, he saw her in her last moments, and asked her what she wanted. She just expressed that she wanted to die peacefully listening to his flute recital. She wanted to relive her Vrindavan times. He played continuously till she left her mortal coil. The moment he realized she was no more; he broke his Flute saying that there was no need for that anymore in his life.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

