King Of Naga's (Adisesha) Lesson To Vishwamitra: Know The Story Behind It

It is the remembrance of God that should be behind all our activities. It is the supreme force that directs us in all our activities. On our own we cannot lift even grass. When we achieve something and receive rewards for this, we feel proud of ourselves. But the same "We" can't change our situations and bring about the desired results when a disappointing incident has occurred. So, we should develop an attitude of surrender which says "I am just an instrument in your hands. You direct all my actions."

Vishwamitra's One Upmanship

Vishwamitra, a great saint, a contemporary of Vasishtha Rishi, possessed a lofty calibre as a Rishi but he could not equal Vasishtha Rishi when it came to the power of tapasya. Out of vengeance, Vishwamitra worked hard to be on a higher plane spiritually. Yet every one adored Vasishtha and ignored Vishwamitra. Vishwamitra could not figure out why Vasishtha was more popular than him and what he should do in order to outwit him. So, he approached Lord Brahma and asked him why, even after performing penance for several years, and gaining enough powers to create another heaven, he could not gain peoples respect and adoration.

Lord Brahma's Advice

Lord Brahma smiled at him and asked him to take Vasishtha along with him and meet Adisesha who would instantly clarify his doubt. So, both the stalwarts approached Adisesha and explained what had happened.

Adisesha as a response, requested Vishwamitra Rishi, to carry the burden of the world for some time for his sake. Vishwamitra, full of pride, told him that it is easy for him to handle this task and it would be as easy as holding a straw. Saying this he unburdened the world from Adisesha and tried to place it on his head. Vishwamitra fell unconscious in an instant. Adisesha immediately took back the burden on himself and asked Vasishtha to carry it for him. Vasishtha with closed eyes and head bent in all humility, prayed to the Lord saying thus. " Let the power which helps me live, that leads me, that makes me act, bear this weight." Immediately he could bear the weight of the entire earth.

Adisesha Explains To Vishwamitra

Vishwamitra, dumbfounded, and surprised, asked Adisesha how Vasishtha was able to manage this. Adisesha assured Vishwamitra that he was not inferior to Vasishtha when it came to the power of his penance. But Vasishtha won because he showed no trace of ego while performing his actions while Vishwamitra was full of ego that made him finally lose out to Vasishtha Rishi.



Monday, January 2, 2023, 21:30 [IST]