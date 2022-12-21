How To Perform Your Duties Regardless Of Results, Take A Cue From Mahabharata Anecdotes oi-Pundreeka Valli

In Bhagavad Gita, it is mentioned that one has the right to perform their duty but they are not entitled to the results of their action. Even Lord Krishna, who knew the past present and future of everyone, did not shy away from doing what was required of him, although he knew that his efforts would backfire. We are all allotted a purpose in life and that is to discharge our duties according to what falls our lot. Let us read the rest of the article to know how and why.

How To Dispense Duties

Just like eating or sleeping, which we do generally unmindful of the consequences we don't analyse our actions after they are completed. Our duties will not change whatever situation we are in, whether good or bad which means that situation and duties are two different things and they are not affected by each other in any context.

Duties are our everyday moral routine which we must do unmindful of their outcome. It is our duty as human beings to do what we are required to do. We need to be human beings every minute of our lives which also is our duty. We have our roles and characters to play regardless of what happens or does not happen to us. we have to be ourselves, that is human beings, every minute of our time on earth.

The War Of Kurukshetra

The warring parties of Kauravas and Pandavas and the war of Kurukshetra that was fought is the basic theme of Mahabharata. Kaurava and Pandavas grew up as enemies and finally, Kauravas succeeded in sending Pandavas to exile upon the pretext of losing a game of dice. Pandavas could not retrieve the possessions including the kingdom to which they were rightful heirs, from Kauravas. Lord Krishna intervened and tried to convince Duryodhana about the outcome of his decision, of gory bloodshed that would cause untold harm to both sides. Duryodhana was adamant and would not relent. So, both factions started gathering armies to be ready for the war.

Karna's Reaction To Krishna's Request

Karna, the king of Anga, and the close confidante of Duryodhana offered him unconditional support at any point in time which would prove risky to Pandava's position. Krishna being well aware of this fact, knew that he would be an unshakeable force on the Kaurava's side. So, it was imperative to dissociate him from the Kaurava side.

Lord Krishna approached Karna with the goal to win him over to his side. Lord Krishna informed Karna that he was the eldest son of Kunti and did not want him to be harmed in the war as he is the eldest son of the Pandavas. He advised him to be on the side of dharma and quit the side of the unrighteous. He also offered him the kingdom of Hastinapur which was originally Yudhishthiras. Karna did not pay heed as he was totally absorbed in the service of Duryodhana.

Lord Krishna's Response

Lord Krishna knew fully well about Karna's reaction to his proposal. However, Krishna's duty in his role as a friend of the Pandavas was that he had to wean away Karna from Duryodhana and he left no stone unturned in his effort. He also gave Karna a chance to mend his ways and turn to be righteous.

