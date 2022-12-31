How Lord Krishna Taught A Fitting Lesson To Paundraka,The Imposter Anecdotes oi-Pundreeka Valli

It is acceptable to have someone as your model or hero whose virtues or style you would love to imbibe, whose gestures or mannerisms you would like to copy at the cost of losing your real unique self. In order to attract glances and attention, you may even cultivate certain behavioural patterns that actually do not sit comfortably on you. But as you get lost in the process, you superimpose the personality you are admiring, onto yourself to such an extent that no one can actually understand what kind of a personality you are in the first place. It is more difficult to be in someone else's shoes than it is to be in your own. This has been the predicament of many heroworshippers and lord Krishna's case was no different in this aspect. However, no one can beat or outsmart the lord of the creation and here is how he taught a lesson to one such imposter. The story of Paundraka Vasudeva, who copied Lord Krishna's ways, is a unique example that sheds light on this peculiar social phenomenon.

Paundrak's Challenge To Krishna

Both Paundraka and Krishna were contemporaries and Paundraka was the king of Karusha. He was very proud of his kingship and expected his subjects to treat him like God. Slowly this ambition grew in intensity. Firstly, he considered himself equal to God, and then he started believing it. He wanted his share of fame obviously for gaining which he thought of a plot to slander Krishnas immaculate reputation and bring him down to the level of an imposter. He made announcements in his state saying that he was the original avatar of Vishnu and Krishna was mere sham.

He even went around the city in Lord Krishnas dress, with two wooden arms and a chakra. He got a Garuda made in wood. When this Garuda could not carry him, he carried the vahana in his chariot wherever he went. To top it all, he even painted himself in blue colour to match the colour of Sri Krishna. He went around the city blessing people in a chariot along with his wife dressed up like Mahalakshmi. Some thought he was mentally deranged while Krishnas Bhakthas were deeply pained. Oblivious of all this, Paundraka carried a flute too along with him in his city rounds. Sometime passed in this fashion. Paundraka's desires were fanned by some impractical ideas. He sent a messenger to Dwaraka saying that Krishna was fake and it was Paundraka who was the original. So, he sent words to Krishna saying that he should relinquish his chakra etc and hand them over to Paundraka as he was the real Krishna who deserved to own them. He threatened Krishna with a war if he did not comply.

Krishna's Response

Krishna said it is fair to return his symbols to him. But Paundraka must visit him to take it all from him. Krishna had another plan for Paundraka. Paundraka decided to meet Krishan and barged into Mathura with his army which was thwarted effectively by Krishna. Krishna razed to dust, all those soldiers in Paundrakas army and stood smiling. Paundraka mad with rage, screamed at Krishna, commanding him to hand over his divine symbols as a response to which, Krishna sent his chakra upon Paundraka, saying that he has sent it to him and it is now belongs to him. As soon as Krishna wielded the chakra darted at him, and decimated his head in a split second and with this, the avatar of Paundraka came to an end. This was the price Paundraka had to pay for his incorrigible ego and a desire for fame.

Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 20:30 [IST]