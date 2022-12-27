How Draupadi’s Laughter Led To The War Of Kurukshetra Between Pandavas And Kauravas Anecdotes oi-Pundreeka Valli

Think twice before you speak. Words once uttered cannot be taken back and have their own effect on the mind of the receiver. Once your words hurt a person, he would not take it back and forms a new opinion about the person who says it that can never be changed in normal circumstances. We should have presence of mind and watch every word that is uttered by us. Otherwise, repercussions have to be faced and it can't be undone.

An incident from Mahabharata explains this fact poignantly. Mahabharata is a story of war that ensued between two mighty forces of Kauravas and Pandavas who from their childhood were sworn enemies. Kauravas sent Pandavas on exile and when they returned back, Pandavas got a magical palace built for themselves and invited Kauravas to come over to have a look. The story begins at this juncture.

Once upon a time, Kauravas visited the newly built palace of Pandava Kingdom in Indraprastha, that was built by the celestial architect Maya himself. It was an architectural and aesthetic wonder with unbelievable construction and magical creations.

The Magical Palace That Kauravas Visited

As Kauravas, stepped in to the palace, they wondered how it could be built in this spectacular manner. When Duryodhana wanted to have a closer look at the flooring, he just slipped into a pond and later realised that it was just a pond and not floor. The next thing he did was to be careful about such ponds, and went ahead scrutinising the creation. He was astonished to see a beautiful pond with ripples that made appealing noises. Carefully he lifted up his clothing above the knee and got ready to cross the pond to get to the other side. He just slipped on the ground and realised it was just a flooring, the Hundred kauravas that were led as a team by Duryodhana observed all these occurrences and were wonderstruck to say the least.

Draupadi's Laughter

Watching them in throes of confusion from up above, Draupadi unable to suppress her laughter, laughed aloud at their predicament. Looking up, Kauravas felt infuriated and mad with rage. They felt that Pandavas had intentionally called them to make a laughing stock out of them.

The Result Of Her Laughter

This one non-political reaction by Draupadi led to the great Mahabharata war, and one laugh provoked two warring factions into a violent fight that ended in gory bloodshed. So one has to be careful about ones words. We really do not realise what impact our indiscretion can have on the recipients. Kauravas in the grip of fury, decided to raze pandavas down to earth and then rule as usual. Due to Lord Krishna's benign interference, Pandavas were saved and got back all their possessions. But War is a war that causes total destruction of several innocents as well.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.



Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 20:25 [IST]