The Story Of Shabari: An Example Of Selfless True Devotion

Shabari Jayanti 2019 Shabari Jayanti falls on the Saptami Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Falgun. This year it will be observed on 25 February 2019. The Saptami Tithi will begin at 5.04 am on 25 February and will continue till 4.46 am on 26 February.

Who Was Shabari? The original name of Shabari was Shramana. She hailed from a lower caste family, a tribe known as Shabari. So Shabari was the name of the tribe after which she was popularly known. Shramana showed a keen interest in devotional songs and worship of Lord Ram since her childhood. She used to spend most of her time chanting the names of her lord and singing his praises. As she grew up, she was married to a man who had a tamasik nature (demonlike attitude). While she was a woman of kind heart, many negative and socially unhealthy habits had overpowered her husband on the other hand. Her husband often tortured people due to which people even avoided Shramana. Thus, her life was all caught up in sufferings.

Shramana Renounced The Materialistic World Tired of the negative attitude of her husband, Shramana decided to abandon him and renounced the materialistic life. Searching for a place such as an Ashrama where she could find devotees of Lord Ram for her company, she reached the abode of Sage Matanga. Sage Matanga was a renowned sage of that time.

Shramana Not Let To Enter The Ashram Delighted to see the place she went ahead, but did not know that she would have to face obstacles here as well. As they say, a devotee has to face many obstacles before he can attain God. On a similar note, Shabari was not allowed to enter by the caretakers of the Ashram, saying that she was from a lower caste. This disheartened the lady and she sat down outside the Ashrama. However, sage Matanga came to know about it after some time, he came to her and asked her the purpose of coming to the Ashram. It was then that she expressed her love for Lord Ram and told the sage that she wanted to spend the rest of her life in his devotion. Impressed by the dedication that had been there for years and since childhood in the heart of Shramana, sage Matanga agreed to accept her as a disciple.

Shramana At Sage Matanga's Ashram It is said that in the Ashram, Shramana often used to go and collect berries and store them for Lord Shri Ram. Her only aim during the stay in the Ashram was to meet Lord Ram once. Her faith also rested upon the words of her Guru, sage Matanga who had said that she would attain her lord one day for sure.

Lord Ram Meets Shabari And so it happened. Once while on his way with Lakshman, Lord Ram went to take some rest at the Chitrakoot Hill, where Shabari used to stay. And as she saw Lord Ram in front her, she went speechless but the eyes said it all when the tears of joy rolled down her cheeks. She had attained the highest sought after aim of her life, a life which was no less than a penance.