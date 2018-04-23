Daily Horoscope: 23 April 2018

Want to know how your day will fare? Worry not dear readers...!! We are here to provide you with your daily dose of horoscope which will tell you everything you need to know about your day..

Here is your Daily Horoscope for April 23rd 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

Issues with regards to your children are foreseen for today. They may concentrate more on extracurricular activities rather than studies. Trying to talk to them regarding this will surely help rather than harsh words or punishments. Make sure to keep your family’s needs as priority for you today. Your parent's love and blessings will help you complete an important task. Your stars will keep you in a good position financially in spite of increase in expenses. You are advised to be at your best behaviour in front of your seniors at work to keep out of trouble.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

Some hidden enemy will try to harm you; therefore, you are advised to remain cautious. Stay away from lending money today. Students might have to face some difficulties as lack of concentration may divert you from studies. Positive efforts at work will be met with success. Married individuals may have to undergo some turbulent times. Handling things practically may help you come out of these times though. Trying to spend some time pursuing a hobby will give you peace of mind.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

It is a good time to spend with your life partner as you may go on a fun trip together. You will be filled with positive energy which will be the reason of your peace of mind. You are advised to stay away from partnerships in business and shady investment options. You may be a part of a public event today. Your colleagues at work may make you the butt of jokes at work, so try to dodge situations with tact. It is a good time for your marital life. Pregnant women need to take extra care of themselves.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Your proposal to a loved one will be accepted today, so go ahead to convey your feelings to that someone special. You are predicted to spend some quality time with your children. Investing in jewellery and antiques today will prove to be profitable for you. There is a huge profit in store for people in the business field. The third wheel may be the reason of arguments between your partner and you. Having trust on each other and not listening to baseless rumours will just go on to make your relationship stronger.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

You are required to take control of your expenses today. An important work will be delayed for some reasons which will be the reason of your bad mood. You are advised to take some time off work and spend it with your family. Do not give into any improper demand made by your love relation today. Things at work will be good. Your life partner will sing your praises today, something that you wanted from a long time. Try to spend time with your friends to drive away your loneliness and boredom.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

You may have to control your aspirations to move up in life. Your life partner may expect a gift from you today. You may plan a surprise candle light dinner with them too. People will praise your dedication and hard work today. Matters relating to property will bring in profits for you. Old investments too will repay well. Good news in the evening will lift your spirits.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

You are advised to concentrate on your family along with work to avoid problems. Do not waste your time in imagination. Instead try to utilise your energies in constructive tasks. Expenses are predicted to increase, but so will new sources of income. Your patience will be tested at work. Try to remain calm and sail through the day. It is a great day to spice up things in your marital life if you are experiencing a low period.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

Ongoing financial problems may encourage negative thoughts in your mind. You must understand that ups and downs are a part of life instead of brooding. Try to spend only on necessities. Your marital life may face some issues. Taking a step in anger may create differences between your partner and you. Matters relating to travels and education may enlighten you today. It is advisable for you to take care of your diet and rest on time to ensure good health.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

You are advised to stay away from arguments today. Increase in expenses may trouble you. You may also take a loan. Sudden travel will tire you out. However, the love and support from your loved one will help you sail through difficult times. They may also praise you. A gift received from your father may be the reason of your happiness today. You are advised to stay away from eating out today.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

You are predicted to enjoy good times today as less work load will give you ample of time left for yourself. You might plan a trip with your family. Reading will help exercise your mind. However, there are chances of an argument with your father today. Try to keep calm and think wisely. Someone at work may try to create obstacles in your path. Your life partner will forget your previous tiff and come closer to you. Meditation will help calm turbulence in your mind.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

Thinking about the future may keep you restless today. You should remember that living in the present is what matters. Do not spend more than necessary. You are advised to make investments after much thought even if you come across a seemingly interesting opportunity. It is advisable to take help of an expert under such circumstances. Meeting with an old friend in the evening is possible. Ailments related to the stomach or eye may trouble you. It is not a good time for travels.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

Issues in your marital life may affect your work today. Try to understand each other better in order to liven up your relationship again. Spending time with each other will help too. Thinking carefully before investing will bring in good returns for you. It is a good day to make final decisions regarding a new business venture. The atmosphere at work will be good. There will be an improvement in your position at work too. Couples in love will find this day to be extra romantic in nature. However, it may not be a good day for travels. Yoga will help maintain good physical as well as mental health.