Mother's Day 2022: Best Beautiful Quotes For Mother From Daughter Women oi-Boldsky Desk

All that we ever hope to be is to become like our mothers. Expressing love for our mothers can get hard and weird sometimes and yet if one looks back, they how how hard it is to navigate through motherhood and hold the family together and take care of everyone selflessly. We all know that the bond that a mother and a daughter shares is unbreakable and beautiful beyond words. A mother is not only a child's closest friend, confidant and guide but also stands like a shield to protect their children in tough times.

This year, 08 May marks the World Mother's Day. Be it organising an event, throwing her a party, setting up a movie date and taking her for a dinner or late night drive, no matter what you do, you will be needing a card or beautiful words to make this day special for her. Let us cherish this beautiful relationship and send her words that are full of love, admiration and gratitude. We have created a roundup of greetings, quotes, messages so that you can share it with your mom and honour her from heart.

1. 'All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." - Abraham Lincoln

2. 'A mother's love liberates. - Maya Angelou

3. 'Mother's love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible.'- Marion C. Garretty

4. 'Motherhood has a very humanizing effect. Everything gets reduced to essentials.'- Meryl Streep

5. 'Love as powerful as your mother's for you leaves its own mark.'- J.K. Rowling

6. 'Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws.'- Barbara Kingsolver

7. 'I love my mother as trees loves water and sunshine. She helps me grow, prosper, and reach great heights.' -Terry Guillemets

8. 'The more a daughter knows the details of her mother's life, the stronger the daughter.' - Anita Diamant

9. 'A mother's love endures from your first breath to her last.' - Susan Gale

10. 'No matter how old you get, sometimes, you still just need a hug from mom to make everything better.'

11. 'When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.' - Charley Benetto

12. 'To the world, you are a mother. To a family, you are the world.'

13. We laugh, we cry. We make time fly. We are best friends, my mother and I.

14. Every day I become a bit more like my mother... and I couldn't be any prouder!

15. Moms are people who know us the best and love us the most.

Story first published: Sunday, May 8, 2022, 6:00 [IST]