    Hima Das Is On A Winning Streak: Secures Fourth Gold In A Fortnight

    By

    Indian athletes have been performing exceptionally well in the past few years, and this time, Assam born sprinter Hima Das has set a record by winning the fourth Gold in a fortnight. She won in 23.25 seconds, while her compatriot V K Vismaya came second with 23.43. Another Indian, Muhammad Anas, also won in men's 400m in the Tabor Athletics Meet, that is being held in Czech Republic.

    Hima Das Is On A Winning Streak
    source:

    Hima started her winning streak on 2 July in women's 200m race during her first competitive race at the Ponzan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland. Ever since, she kept on improving her timing. She clinched her second gold in 200m at the Kunto Athletics Meet in Poland and her third gold in the same category at the Kladno Athletics Meet in Czech Republic.

    She is yet to qualify for the World Championship for both 200m and her pet event 400m race. Hima's progress is quite evident when it comes to timing and she is determined to finish the race within 23.02 seconds to be eligible for entering the World Championship. The qualifying time for women's 400m

    is 51.80 seconds.

    This 19-year-old is immensely proud of her fourth International gold and is basking in joy for this exemplary achievement. Her latest instagram post reads, "Won another gold today in 200m and improved my timings to 23.25s at Tabor GP"

    Hima Das Is On A Winning Streak
    source:

    Muhammad Anas finished the 400m race in 45.40 seconds, whereas his compatriot Tom Noah Nirmal came second with his seasonal best of 46.59 seconds. K S Jeevan and M P Jabir came third and fourth respectively with timings of 46.60 seconds and 47.16 seconds.

    However, Anas inched closer to his goal of winning a gold and qualifying for the world Championship on 13 July, at Kladno, when he finished the race in 45.21 seconds. The qualifying time for men's 400m race is 45.30 seconds.

    gold medal sports
    Friday, July 19, 2019
