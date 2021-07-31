PV Sindhu Loses Semi Finals At Olympics, Know More About Her Women oi-Prerna Aditi

Though PV Sindhu lost in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to Tai Tzu-Ying, she made India proud with her superb game. While playing in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, she broke the record of Saina Nehwal, her compatriot who has already become the first Indian to play in two quarters and one semi-final in the Olympics.

We are here with some lesser-known facts about her. Scroll down the article to read on.

1. PV Sindhu was born on 5 June 1995 in Hyderabad to parents P.V Ramana and P. Vijaya.

2. P.V Ramana, an employee of the Indian Railways hails from Nirmal, Telangana while P. Vijaya is the native of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

3. Both the parents of PV Sindhu were national-level volleyball players. Her father, P.V Ramana was on the national volleyball team and had won a bronze medal in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games. He received Arjuna Award in 2000

4. Sindhu received her initial education from Auxilium High School, Hyderabad and St. Ann's College for Women, Hyderabad.

5. Sindhu started playing badminton at the age of eight. At the badminton court of the Indian Railway Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications, Secunderabad, Sindhu learned the basics of badminton from Mehboob Ali.

6. Though her parents were volleyball players, Sindhu chose badminton after she was inspired by Pullela Gopichand after his success in the 2001 All England Open Badminton Champion.

7. Soon, she joined Gopichand's Badminton Academy. While she was already performing in her career, The Hindu wrote, "The fact that she reports on time at the coaching camps daily, traveling a distance of 56 km from her residence, is perhaps a reflection of her willingness to complete her desire to be a good badminton player with the required hard work and commitment."

8. After joining the Gopichand's Academy, Sindhu won many titles including, the 5th Servo All India ranking championship in the doubles category and the singles title at the Ambuja Cement All India ranking in the under-10 years category.

9. At the under-14 years category in 51st National State Games, India, Sindhu bagged a gold medal.

10. On 7 July 2012, she defeated Japanese Player Nozomi Okuhara, to win the Asian Junior Championships. In 2013, she won the Malaysian Title by beating Singaporean player Gu-Juan. Later she participated in the 2013 World Championships where she seeded 10th in a draw.

11. In 2014, Sindhu reached the finals of the 2014 India Open Grand Prix Gold but lost to Saina Nehwal in the finals. She also played in the 2014 Commonwealth Games but lost to the then gold medalist Michelle Li of Canada.

12. In the 2015 World Championships, she defeated Line Højmark Kjærsfeldt of Denmark. She stunned the 3rd seeded Li Xuerui in round 16 and reached the quarterfinals of the World Championships.

13. At the Rio Olympics in the women's singles event, Sindhu seeded 9th in the Draw in Group M. She later went on to win the silver medal at the Games, hence becoming the first Indian female to bag an Olympic Silver Medal.

14. In 2017, Sindhu won the Syed Modi International by defeating Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia. In the 2017 World Championships, she was seeded 4th.

15. In 2021, she was among the two ambassadors (belonging to badminton) in the International Olympic Committee's campaign 'Believe in Sport'.