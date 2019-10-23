Ankiti Bose: The Milllenial Behind Zilingo, The $1 Billion E-Commerce Company Women oi-Prerna Aditi

Over the years women are stepping out of their comfort zone to break the glass ceilings and live their dreams. There are women around the world who are proving their caliber by doing things that people considered they won't be able to do. One such woman is 27-year-old Ankiti Bose, a female entrepreneur who is the co-founder and CEO of Zilingo, which is an e-commerce fashion platform. The company is valued at nearly $1 Billion.

It was in 2014 when Bose was in Bangkok. She was amazed to see the beautiful stores selling beautiful clothes and other things in the market. She realised how every e-commerce company was influencing not only her but other people as well to use their application in their phones. She says, "I begin to think how do we get these merchants who sell things to these people that are being told to download the app?" And this is when the idea of Zilingo was born.

"The ambition is to build a really really large company. Apparel is nearly $3.8 trillion company and this is almost 5% of Global GDP. And we at Zilingo think that we can do great things with all our partners across the world," she mentions.

Today Zilingo has offices across the 8 countries and has about 400 employees.

She says, "I always thought 'Are you making the world a better place'? Since then we have been chasing excellence and money has followed."

"I have truly embraced the fact that the world isn’t a level playing field."



Meet Ankiti Bose, the millennial co-founder of the near billion fashion startup Zilingo @AnkitiB @Zilingo #MillennialBoss pic.twitter.com/5GFyvB1FDJ — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) 21 October 2019

According to Bose, it is highly important for women entrepreneurs to acknowledge the fact that the world is not a level-playing field and therefore, they need to be self-aware of the challenges that they may incur in their journey of running their businesses. She says this way women can face their problems in a better way and help others become more successful.

She says it is important for men to be equally involved in the discussion related to gender issues. She thinks rather than coaching and mentoring women, men should lean in to help women in making the world a better living place.

We congratulate Ankiti Bose for her success and wish her all the best. We hope she keeps inspiring us.