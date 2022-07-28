National Sisters Day 2022: Date, Difference Between Cousins And Friends, And Celebrations Relationship oi-Pundreeka Valli

There is a secret code to the world of relief and painless living that opens up at its very mention. It is the word "sister" whose mention is enough to light up anyone's gloomy mood and uplift it. Etymologically the origin of Sisters Day is unknown but we can trace it back to an Old Norse word 'systir', which derives from the Proto-Germanic word 'schwester'.

The word "sister", in some societies is used to refer to women who share a close emotional equation with each other. This relationship is usually formed by blood or through friendship. Read on to know about this day in detail.

National Sisters Day 2022: Date

National Sisters Day, is celebrated on the first Sunday of every August. This year, it falls on Sunday, 07 August 2022.

We have plenty of famous examples of sisters who have gone down the annals of history due to their achievements, like the Trung sisters - Trung Trac and Trung Nhi. In our own country, we have the shining examples of the Mangeshkar sisters - the singing legends Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle nee Mangeshkar, and Usha Mangeshkar.

Not everyone is blessed with a precious sister, in their lives. The ones who do, are a blessed lot. Sisters are deeply remembered for their loving presence in our lives, always, and most importantly, on the first Sunday of every August. This day glorifies the unique and undying bond that exists between sisters. Despite certain occasional upsets and small disagreements, they are always there, as a background note in the music of your life.

Sister is the only friend that stays throughout your life, thick and thin, chubby or lean, stupid or shrewd, who is brutally honest about you, with good intentions. While she shares everything with you, from her genes, tastes, personality, and looks, unintentionally, she shares her clothes, food, books and every other thing intentionally. Her presence looms large over your life, every moment. The bond shared between sisters is irreplaceable.

Sisters can be compared to our classmates with whom we grow up emotionally, to learn the value of interpersonal relationships, and life lessons right from scratch.

National Sisters Day 2022: Difference Between Cousins and Friends

Our significant moments are never complete without sisters as they are God - designated cheerleaders who boast about our pluses unfailingly at every given opportunity. On the other hand, cousins and friends, may react to the same situation with an envious head nod, or say a few nice words that do not get beyond that point.

Sisters are always so different in the way they defend us against our critics, that they may even, out of respect for you, go to the extent of cutting certain relationships in your life. Older sisters can be living examples, and mentors, who, throw in hints gently, to help us seal our loopholes. They genuinely feel you are the best whereas cousins and friends say things on an encouraging note that makes you feel you are the best.

Sisters of course, not only share your blood, but your books, your fancy watches, your make-up kit and that gorgeous dress which they had eyed on. Sibling rivalry is actually a welcome thing as during some skirmishes, we get glimpses into our personality which we never knew we had. They are your genuine agony aunts, who come uncalled for, to investigate and then solve our problems in our favour. Family is the only set up where you can see a well-educated sister being genuinely appreciative of the abilities of her not-so-educated sister. There is no comparison, competition, nor malice in a sisterly relationship.

They are the only ones to be around you on your birthday and scream it aloud at the most unearthly hour, into your ears, to wake you up to a new dawn, and new beginning in your life. They may not share their possessions with you during the impressionable years, but they grow up to be very generous to a fault during adulthood. They are to be appreciated for their sincerity and genuineness on the sister's day.

Psychologically speaking, people with sisters experience less guilt, loneliness, and apprehensions than people without sisters. A sister's presence is so therapeutic for your mental wellbeing because it helps you to respond to life appropriately. They are your classmates in the classroom of your life, who never change their position or feelings with respect to you in their life.

There cannot be anyone better than a sister to know when you are in the mood for advice and when you are ready to listen. By just a casual talk, over the phone, she can sense, if something has gone wrong with your life. You trust only her to keep your sensitive information safe when you are in trouble. Sharing book recommendations and recipes turns out to be so enjoyable with sisters than anyone else. They are your friends whom you can trust and confide in your ideas, intentions and plans.

Interestingly, we have our version of sisters day, which is called Raksha Bandhan, which is widely celebrated by Hindus. This festival is celebrated twice a year and celebrates the sacred emotional bond between a brother and a sister. On this day, a sister ties a sacred thread around her brother's wrist and cements the bond of love. However, nowadays, sisters also tie the sacred thread on their sister's hand on Rakhsha Bandhan.

National Sisters Day 2022: Celebrations

A sister's presence in itself is equal to celebrating a grand event in your life. Having someone to annoy you, or respect you, play around with you, and tease you, is itself a blessing from the heavens. Gift her with something that spells fun and relaxation, and acknowledge her role in the family and her contribution to the overall peace.

If your sister is living far apart from you, you could still send a card letting her know how much you care and gratefully acknowledge their contributions to your life. If you live close by, visit her, to spend some cherished time, watching movies, or sharing your memories with her on the social media pages that you are a part of. Take her to a recreational centre, and treat her to something she loves on this special day.