National Sisters Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share On This Day
Every year people in India mark National Sisters Day on the first Sunday of August. People observe this day to celebrate the bond with their sisters. The day coincides with International Friendship Day every year. This year National Sister's Day will be observed on 1 August 2021.
People generally observe this day by sending gifts to their sisters and spending the entire day with them. They also share their thoughts and feelings about their sisters. This year while you plan to make your sister feel loved and special, we are here with some quotes, messages and wishes to share with her. Scroll down for more.
1. "Having a sister is like having a best friend, you can't get rid of. You know whatever you'll do, they will always be your partner-in-crime."
2. "Dear sister, even if we are not physically together, you will always be in my heart."
3. "The bond that sisters share is quite unique but special. They are bonded with unconditional love for each other and never-ending reasons to fight."
4. "Sisters share grown-up dreams and childhood memories."
5. "A sister is someone who knows everything about you and still loves you, unconditionally. Happy Sister's Day."
6. "There's no better friend than a sister and you are the best sisters in this world. Happy Sister's Day."
7. "A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit and meaning to life. I wish you a Happy Sister's Day."
8. "To have a sister is one of the most beautiful gifts from the Almighty. May you stay happy and blessed forever."
9. "Dear sister, today I want you to know that I am really thankful to have you as my sister. You make my life beautiful and cheerful. I wish you a Happy Sister's Day."
10. "Happy Sister's Day to an amazing sister and a beautiful human being. May you stay happy forever."
11. "To my wonderful sister, wish you a very Happy Sister's Day. I love you. Thank you for being in my life."
12. "Dearest sister, I am so lucky to have you as my sibling. I love you. Happy Sister's Day."