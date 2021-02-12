Valentine Week 2022: Quotes, Messages And Wishes To Share On Kiss Day Love And Romance oi-Prerna Aditi

Kissing your partner is probably one of the sweetest ways of expressing your love to him/her. Couples generally kiss their partners out of love and affection. But if you are wondering why we are talking about kisses, then you need to know about Kiss Day which marks the sixth day of Valentine Week. Every year the day is observed on 13 February.

The day is quite a special one and couples usually look forward to celebrating this day with their beloved ones. On this Kiss Day, make your partner feel special by not only giving a soft and sweet kiss to your partner but also by sharing some beautiful and heartfelt quotes. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. "I never believed in love. But then you changed everything forever with just one magical kiss. I love you sweetheart and wish you a Happy Kiss Day."

2. "Your love is more like magic to me as it changed me into a positive and humble person. And your kisses make me feel on cloud nine. Happy Kiss Day my love."

3. "If your kiss is the medicine for my illness then I would love to stay unwell. Happy Kiss Day my baby."

4. "The moment you kissed my forehead, I knew you were the one. Now I don't want to be separated from you. Happy Kiss Day darling."

5. "This Kiss Day, I want you to know that you are the best thing that happened to me. You make my world happier and colourful. Thank you for being in my life."

6. "I don't know how to thank God for sending such a beautiful and caring partner in my life. I hope we stay the same forever. Happy Kiss Day."

7."On this Kiss Day, I hope that our relationship grows stronger and stronger. Lots of kisses and love to my dearest."

8. "It is said that love can be expressed in many ways and one such way I like to express my love for you is by kissing your forehead. I love you."

9. "Happy Kiss Day to my love. You have made my life beautiful and happy. Thank you so much darling."

10. "The first time I kissed you, I felt as if you were the one I was missing for all these years. Happy Kiss Day, my favourite person."

11. "Your kisses are just like stars as they light up my world whenever I receive them from you. Wish you a Happy Kiss Day."

12. "A sweet kiss from your rosy lips makes my day. Thanks for loving me so deeply and truly. Happy Kiss Day."