Signs You Are In Denial Of Struggling In A Bad Relationship

Sometimes even while being in a relationship, we struggle to be happy. This indicates that we are struggling in a bad relationship. But do we often agree to it or do we just try to ignore it? Have you ever felt as if the things are not going well in your relationship? Have you ever tried solving these problems that you have with your partner?

A lot of relationships involve problems and obstacles that you can overcome easily, while there are other relationships problems that make the relationship become toxic.

Are You In Denial Of Having A Bad Relationship?

There are people who suffer from staying in a bad relationship yet don't speak about it. They usually do not understand the difference between these struggle. To them, it is just normal. They are so influenced by the love they have for their partner that it blinds the views beyond the relationship.

In this article, I will mention some definite signs proving the fact that you are struggling in a bad relationship. It would help you understand beyond the relationship and will help you figure out the way eventually.

Let's see the signs of denial of struggling in a bad relationship.

1. You Start Justifying Your Unhappiness

If you are the one justifying your unhappiness in the relationship to your near and dear people and even to yourself, you should know that you are in denial of struggling in your relationship. The reason behind this might be any. But you are not looking beyond your relationship. You are just accustomed to the way the relationship is going and that is wrong. You keep telling yourself and others that you are happy and you think the way your relationship is going currently will become better in time. The realization doesn't occur to you that you are struggling to be happy in the bad relationship you are in.

If something happens in your relationship, you normally try to shrug it off and justify things in your head, even when you do not believe in yourself for what you are saying. This happens because you at the end cannot accept your unhappiness and that makes you find excuses to justify it.

It is very important to recognise when you are unhappy and not adjust to it. Instead of pushing that feeling away, try to accept it and figure out what is causing it.

2. You Think You Have No Choice

Sometimes people start to believe that there is no other option to solve the issues in their relationship. And this makes them think they need to learn to live in this relationship the way the relationship is. If you are in denial, you know deep down that things are not on the right track but you still choose to ignore it. Because of this, you often feel that the only option is to live with the way things are.

If you feel as though you cannot let go of the relationship, or change anything in it for the better, then you are in denial of struggling in a bad relationship. When you don't accept the problems in your relationship and do not try to make it better, it could mean you are not recognizing that your relationship has become worse.

3. You Start To Flay The Concerned People

If you are in denial of being in a bad relationship, you might find yourself flaying out at people who are trying to help you, especially people close to you like your friends and family. This is happening because you have pushed these thoughts away as you want everything in your relationship to be rightfully okay, and hearing this from others is causing you a lot of pain.

When someone speaks up about your relationship, your first instinct becomes to argue and then to ignore what they are telling you instead of actually listening to what they are saying.

These are the top 3 subtle reasons that point out you are in denial of struggling in a bad relationship. You need to accept your bad relationship and start thinking about how to make it better else you need to let it go for your own benefit.

Liked reading the article, drop your feedback below in the comment section.