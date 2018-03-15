Subscribe to Boldsky
SWEET POTATO HALWA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE SWEET POTATO HALWA| SHAKARKANDI HALWA RECIPE

Written By: Arpita

For foodies like us, festival season is all about pampering ourselves with mouth-watering dishes and cherishing the true spirit of festivity with near and dear ones. However, while indulging in various toothsome delicacies, we are often caught by the guilt of not following our diet chart. To solve this battle between taste and health, we are sharing our favourite Sweet Potato Halwa recipe, a delicious Shakarhandi Halwa, which is known as the perfect emblem of health and taste.

This mouth-watering pudding can be called a low-calorie dessert fix and we can not have enough of the delicious and creamy potatoes, blended uniformly with ghee and milk, laced with aromatic cardamom and blanched almonds. The texture of this dessert is a huge plus, as nothing goes better with the luscious satiny texture and the royal taste that this dish exclusively serves you.

To check out this easy dessert fix, click on the video or go through the step-by-step procedure shared below and share with us your favourite desserts for this festive season.

Sweet Potato Halwa Recipe
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
25M
Total Time
35 Mins

Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

Recipe Type: Dessert

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1. Sweet potato - 1

    2. Almonds (coarsely blanched) - 1 tbsp

    3. Cardamom powder - 1 tbsp

    4. Milk - 1/4th cup

    5. Ghee - 2 tbsp

    6. Sugar - 2 tbsp

How to Prepare

  • 1. Take a cooker and add water to it.

    2. Cut a sweet potato to 2-3 pieces and add to the cooker.

    3. Pressure cook the sweet potato for 3-4 whistles.

    4. Once done, peel the potatoes and smash them evenly.

    5. Take a pan and add ghee to it.

    6. Once the ghee melts, add the mashed potatoes and stir it for 4-5 minutes.

    7. While constantly stirring, add milk and let it cook for 4-5 minutes.

    8. Add sugar once the milk has evaporated and stir it well.

    9. Add almonds, cardamom powder and give it a good stir, so that everything is blended uniformly.

    10. Transfer into a bowl to serve.

Instructions
  • 1. To avoid getting any lumps, keep stirring the mashed potatoes. 2. Do not add more milk, as we want the texture to be thick and creamy.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1 bowl
  • Calories - 258 cal
  • Fat - 5.4 g
  • Protein - 3.3 g
  • Carbohydrates - 47.2 g
  • Fibre - 3.7 g

