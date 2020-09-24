Just In
Veg Spring Roll Recipe: How To Make Veg Roll At Home
Veg spring roll is a popular fast food in India. People, especially children and youngsters are fond of veg spring rolls. These are basically made up of wheat flour or maida and have vegetable filling inside them. The fillings usually comprise of cabbage, carrots, potatoes, onions and some spices. You can also add cauliflowers, beans, peas, corns and other veggies of your choice. Apart from the veggies, you also need to add sauce and chutneys in the roll.
Though it may seem to be a complicated recipe, it is quite easy to prepare. To know how you can prepare veg spring roll, scroll down the article to read more.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 4
For Filling
- 2 boiled potatoes
- 1½ tablespoons of cooking oil
- ¾ cup of grated paneer
- ½ capsicum (sliced)
- 1 teaspoon red chili powder
- ½ teaspoon chaat masala
- ½ teaspoon garam masala powder
- salt according to taste
For Roll
- 1 cup of wheat flour or maida
- 2 teaspoons of oil
- Salt according to taste
Other Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons of tomato sauce
- 4 tablespoons of green chutney
- 1 sliced carrot
- ½ cup chopped carbage
- ½ onion, thinly sliced
1. Take a large bowl and add 1 cup of flour along with 2 teaspoons of oil and salt. Knead it into a soft dough.
2. Keep the dough aside and cover it with a damp cloth.
3. Now heat 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in a pan and saute capsicum for 2-3 minutes.
4. After this, add boiled potato and mix well.
5. Now add crumbled paneer into the pan.
6. After this, garam masala powder, chaat masala, add chili powder and salt into the pan.
7. Mix everything well and cook for 5-6 minutes.
8. Turn off the gas flame and keep the mixture aside.
9. Now heat a Tawa.
10. Take a small portion of dough and roll it into a small ball. Now roll the ball into a roti. The roti should be thin.
11. Transfer the roti on Tawa and cook it from both sides.
12. Similarly, make more rotis from the remaining dough.
13. Add 2 tablespoons of butter on the Tawa.
14. Now roast the rotis one by one and place them on a flat surface.
15. Now let's begin making the roll.
16. For this, first of all, spread some tomato sauce on the roll.
17. Now place some potato and paneer filling at the centre.
18. Place cabbage and chopped onions in the centre of the roti.
19. Now add green chutney on the filling.
20. After this, fold the bottom upwards.
21. Now start folding the roll from one side to another to give it a cylindrical shape.
22. Cover the roll into a tissue paper.
23. Repeat the process with other rolls too.
24. Serve with sauce and mayonnaise.
- People - 4
- Cal - 90cal
- Fat - 4 g
- Protein - 2 g
- Carbs - 12 g
- Fiber - 1 g