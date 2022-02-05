For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 5 hrs ago How To Do The Euphoria Inspired Valentine’s Day Makeup With Rhinestone!
- 6 hrs ago 5 Tips To Regain Strength After COVID Recovery: Know How Yoga And Hydration Can Help Reduce Weakness
- 7 hrs ago Valentine’s Day 2022: Useful Wellness Gifts To Make Your Partner's Life Easy
- 11 hrs ago Omicron Variant May Not Be ‘Milder' Itself, US Scientists Caution
Don't Miss
- Finance SBI Digital Services To Be Unavailable Between 5th, 6th Feb, 2022
- News Youth across India unite for a dialogue on creating solutions to fight tobacco menace
- Movies Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa & YRKKH Remain Rock Solid At Top Spots; Yeh Hai Chahatein & Imlie Swap Places
- Sports AFCON 2021 Final: Senegal vs Egypt; Preview, Time in India, Head-to-Head
- Automobiles Top-Selling Cars In India In January 2022: Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Swift & Dzire Take Top-Three Spots
- Technology Instagram Launches ‘Take A Break’ Feature To Help Youth Maintain A Balance
- Education JKPSC PO Main Admit Card 2022 Released At jkpsc.nic.in, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Where To Go In February: 10 Top Destinations In Sikkim
Valentine’s Day Recipe To Impress Your Diabetic Partner: How To Make Shrimp And Broccoli Stir Fry
Recipes
oi-Shivangi Karn
Posted By: Shivangi Karn|
Valentine's Day is filled with food, drinks and enjoyment which may, sometimes, take you off the track of your diet plan and increase your calorie count.
Celebrating Valentine's Day in a calorie-controlled way may help you and your partner enjoy the day in a healthy manner.
For those whose beloved is a diabetic, this Valentine's Day you can impress them by preparing a diabetic appropriate, low carb and high protein shrimp and broccoli fry for dinner.
Read on to know the recipe.
How To Make Shrimp And Broccoli Stir Fry
How To Make Shrimp And Broccoli Stir Fry
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
30 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Non Vegetarian
Serves: 2
Ingredients
-
- Four tablespoons of olive oil, divided.
- Two cups of broccoli, only the flower portion cut into small pieces.
- Three garlic cloves, chopped and divided.
- Half capsicum or red bell pepper, chopped.
- Half teaspoon of ground pepper, divided.
- Salt to taste.
- Around 25 grams of peeled and deveined raw shrimp (11-20 pieces).
- One teaspoon of lemon juice.
How to Prepare
-
- In a pan, take half of olive oil and heat on a medium flame.
- Add half of the garlic and stir fry until brown.
- Add broccoli, capsicum, salt to taste and half of ground pepper.
- Mix them well and cook until the vegetables are soft.
- Transfer them to a bowl.
- In the same pan, add the remaining oil and garlic and cook until brown.
- Add shrimp, salt to taste and remaining ground pepper.
- Mix them well and cook both sides of the shrimp until they turn reddish.
- Stir occasionally.
- Combine cooked broccoli and add lemon juice.
- Mix them well and serve hot with chapati.
Instructions
- Broccoli makes a perfect combination with shrimp. However, you can replace it with potatoes or asparagus (satavar).
Nutritional Information
- People - 2
- Calories - 214
- Fat - 11 g
- Protein - 25 g
- Carbohydrates - 6 g
- Fiber - 2g
Comments
- Health Benefits Of Malabar Spinach (Basale Leaf): Good For Digestion, Fertility, Heart And More
- Basundi Recipe Steps To Prepare The Sweet Dish At Home
- Keto Salad Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It At Home
- Batata Vada Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
- Arrabiata Pasta Recipe: Here’s How To Prepare It At Home
- Aloo Tikka Recipe: Two Ways Of Making It During This Pandemic
- Kadai Paneer Recipe: Here's How To Prepare It At Home
- Mother’s Day 2021: Bake A Sooji Cake For Your Mother
- Aam Panna Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
- Ramadan 2021: Prepare French Fries At Home For Iftar
- Veggie Burger Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It At Home
- Spinach And Goat Cheese Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
[ 5 of 5 - 35 Users]