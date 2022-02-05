ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Valentine’s Day Recipe To Impress Your Diabetic Partner: How To Make Shrimp And Broccoli Stir Fry

    Posted By:
    |

    Valentine's Day is filled with food, drinks and enjoyment which may, sometimes, take you off the track of your diet plan and increase your calorie count.

    Celebrating Valentine's Day in a calorie-controlled way may help you and your partner enjoy the day in a healthy manner.

    For those whose beloved is a diabetic, this Valentine's Day you can impress them by preparing a diabetic appropriate, low carb and high protein shrimp and broccoli fry for dinner.

    Read on to know the recipe.

    How To Make Shrimp And Broccoli Stir Fry
    How To Make Shrimp And Broccoli Stir Fry
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    30 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Non Vegetarian

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients
      • Four tablespoons of olive oil, divided.
      • Two cups of broccoli, only the flower portion cut into small pieces.
      • Three garlic cloves, chopped and divided.
      • Half capsicum or red bell pepper, chopped.
      • Half teaspoon of ground pepper, divided.
      • Salt to taste.
      • Around 25 grams of peeled and deveined raw shrimp (11-20 pieces).
      • One teaspoon of lemon juice.
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare
      • In a pan, take half of olive oil and heat on a medium flame.
      • Add half of the garlic and stir fry until brown.
      • Add broccoli, capsicum, salt to taste and half of ground pepper.
      • Mix them well and cook until the vegetables are soft.
      • Transfer them to a bowl.
      • In the same pan, add the remaining oil and garlic and cook until brown.
      • Add shrimp, salt to taste and remaining ground pepper.
      • Mix them well and cook both sides of the shrimp until they turn reddish.
      • Stir occasionally.
      • Combine cooked broccoli and add lemon juice.
      • Mix them well and serve hot with chapati.
    Instructions
    • Broccoli makes a perfect combination with shrimp. However, you can replace it with potatoes or asparagus (satavar).
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 2
    • Calories - 214
    • Fat - 11 g
    • Protein - 25 g
    • Carbohydrates - 6 g
    • Fiber - 2g

    More RECIPE News

    [ 5 of 5 - 35 Users]
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close