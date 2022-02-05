Valentine’s Day Recipe To Impress Your Diabetic Partner: How To Make Shrimp And Broccoli Stir Fry Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Valentine's Day is filled with food, drinks and enjoyment which may, sometimes, take you off the track of your diet plan and increase your calorie count.

Celebrating Valentine's Day in a calorie-controlled way may help you and your partner enjoy the day in a healthy manner.

For those whose beloved is a diabetic, this Valentine's Day you can impress them by preparing a diabetic appropriate, low carb and high protein shrimp and broccoli fry for dinner.

Read on to know the recipe.

How To Make Shrimp And Broccoli Stir Fry How To Make Shrimp And Broccoli Stir Fry Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Non Vegetarian Serves: 2 Ingredients Four tablespoons of olive oil, divided. Two cups of broccoli, only the flower portion cut into small pieces. Three garlic cloves, chopped and divided. Half capsicum or red bell pepper, chopped. Half teaspoon of ground pepper, divided. Salt to taste. Around 25 grams of peeled and deveined raw shrimp (11-20 pieces). One teaspoon of lemon juice.

How to Prepare In a pan, take half of olive oil and heat on a medium flame. Add half of the garlic and stir fry until brown. Add broccoli, capsicum, salt to taste and half of ground pepper. Mix them well and cook until the vegetables are soft. Transfer them to a bowl. In the same pan, add the remaining oil and garlic and cook until brown. Add shrimp, salt to taste and remaining ground pepper. Mix them well and cook both sides of the shrimp until they turn reddish. Stir occasionally. Combine cooked broccoli and add lemon juice. Mix them well and serve hot with chapati.

Instructions Broccoli makes a perfect combination with shrimp. However, you can replace it with potatoes or asparagus (satavar). Nutritional Information People - 2

Calories - 214

Fat - 11 g

Protein - 25 g

Carbohydrates - 6 g

Fiber - 2g

