Tri-colour Fish Dumplings

1.Whip the water, sugar, chillies, garlic paste and ginger paste in a bowl.

2.Keep it in a cool place.

3.Place all the ingredients,leavingsalt, dumpling wrappers, pepper powder and eggs in a bowl.

4.Use your hands to distribute the mixture properly.

Take out the egg white and keep it separately.

5.Now take a dumpling wrapper and apply egg white with a light brush.

6.Then, place a tablespoon of fish mixture of at the center of dumpling wrapper.

7.Fold thewrapper from the centre to create a semi-circle and fold the unfolded sides.

8.Now, place it on a flat tray and apply it on the rest of the mixture.

9.Cook it immediately or store it in a refrigerator for later use, since the meat will get smelly.

10.Steam the dumplingswith the help of a steamer placed over a pan of boiling water.

11.To get rid of those sticky dumplings, apply a pint of oil at the base of the steamer, so that the dumplings won't stick in the utensil.

12.Now add your food colouring in the water to apply on it .

13.Once it is over, remove them carefully.

14.Then, place it on a sauce pan and fry it till it gets a golden colour.