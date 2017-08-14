Just In
Tri-colour Fish Dumplings
Dumplings are very popular and one of the favourite dishes of youngsters these days. On the occasion of Independence day, Chef Choong Chew Loon gives us an easy-to-make recipe of the tri-coloured fish dumplings.
The colour of the dumplings is achieved by using food colours in the dish. So, try this at home and celebrate this Independence day with your family and friends.
Recipe By: Chef Choong Chew Loon
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 2-3
-
Sugar - 1/2 a cup
Water - 1/4th cup
Oil - 1 tbsp
Red chilli (or red chilli sauce) - 1 tsp
Garlic paste - 1 tbsp
Ginger paste - 1 tbsp
Pepper powder - 1 tbsp
Tomato puree - 1 tbsp
Fresh fish (finely chopped) - 1cup
Coriander leaves - a few strands
Green onion (chopped) - ½ a cup
Basil leaves - 1/4th cup
Fish sauce - 2 tsp
Egg - 1
Roll of dumpling wrapper - 1
-
1.Whip the water, sugar, chillies, garlic paste and ginger paste in a bowl.
2.Keep it in a cool place.
3.Place all the ingredients,leavingsalt, dumpling wrappers, pepper powder and eggs in a bowl.
4.Use your hands to distribute the mixture properly.
Take out the egg white and keep it separately.
5.Now take a dumpling wrapper and apply egg white with a light brush.
6.Then, place a tablespoon of fish mixture of at the center of dumpling wrapper.
7.Fold thewrapper from the centre to create a semi-circle and fold the unfolded sides.
8.Now, place it on a flat tray and apply it on the rest of the mixture.
9.Cook it immediately or store it in a refrigerator for later use, since the meat will get smelly.
10.Steam the dumplingswith the help of a steamer placed over a pan of boiling water.
11.To get rid of those sticky dumplings, apply a pint of oil at the base of the steamer, so that the dumplings won't stick in the utensil.
12.Now add your food colouring in the water to apply on it .
13.Once it is over, remove them carefully.
14.Then, place it on a sauce pan and fry it till it gets a golden colour.
- Serving Size - 2 pieces
- Calories - 55 cal