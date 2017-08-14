ENGLISH

    Tri-colour Fish Dumplings

    Posted By: Pooja Gupta
    |

    Dumplings are very popular and one of the favourite dishes of youngsters these days. On the occasion of Independence day, Chef Choong Chew Loon gives us an easy-to-make recipe of the tri-coloured fish dumplings.

    The colour of the dumplings is achieved by using food colours in the dish. So, try this at home and celebrate this Independence day with your family and friends.

    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    15M
    Total Time
    30 Mins

    Recipe By: Chef Choong Chew Loon

    Recipe Type: Snacks

    Serves: 2-3

    Ingredients

    • Sugar - 1/2 a cup

      Water - 1/4th cup

      Oil - 1 tbsp

      Red chilli (or red chilli sauce) - 1 tsp

      Garlic paste - 1 tbsp

      Ginger paste - 1 tbsp

      Pepper powder - 1 tbsp

      Tomato puree - 1 tbsp

      Fresh fish (finely chopped) - 1cup

      Coriander leaves - a few strands

      Green onion (chopped) - ½ a cup

      Basil leaves - 1/4th cup

      Fish sauce - 2 tsp

      Egg - 1

      Roll of dumpling wrapper - 1

    How to Prepare

    • 1.Whip the water, sugar, chillies, garlic paste and ginger paste in a bowl.

      2.Keep it in a cool place.

      3.Place all the ingredients,leavingsalt, dumpling wrappers, pepper powder and eggs in a bowl.

      4.Use your hands to distribute the mixture properly.

      Take out the egg white and keep it separately.

      5.Now take a dumpling wrapper and apply egg white with a light brush.

      6.Then, place a tablespoon of fish mixture of at the center of dumpling wrapper.

      7.Fold thewrapper from the centre to create a semi-circle and fold the unfolded sides.

      8.Now, place it on a flat tray and apply it on the rest of the mixture.

      9.Cook it immediately or store it in a refrigerator for later use, since the meat will get smelly.

      10.Steam the dumplingswith the help of a steamer placed over a pan of boiling water.

      11.To get rid of those sticky dumplings, apply a pint of oil at the base of the steamer, so that the dumplings won't stick in the utensil.

      12.Now add your food colouring in the water to apply on it .

      13.Once it is over, remove them carefully.

      14.Then, place it on a sauce pan and fry it till it gets a golden colour.

    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 2 pieces
    • Calories - 55 cal
    Read more about: fish recipe
     

