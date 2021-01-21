Just In
- 15 min ago Republic Day 2021: Inspiring Slogans And Quotes By Freedom Fighters
-
- 1 hr ago Parineeti Chopra Slays Like A Boss In A Black Pantsuit And Makes A Powerful Statement
- 1 hr ago Benefits Of Mindful Eating And Ways To Make Your Mealtime A Healthy And Rewarding Experience
- 3 hrs ago Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Or Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu, Which Couple’s Fashionable Look Is Impressive?
Don't Miss
- Technology Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Launched With Intel Core i5 Processor: Features, Price
- Finance 4 Secure Investments To Claim Tax Benefits Under Section 80C
- Movies Swara Bhasker's Advice To Aspiring Actors: If It Doesn't Work Out, You Should Have A Plan B
- Sports Mohammed Siraj goes straight to his father's grave after landing in Hyderabad, dedicates series win to him
- Automobiles Okinawa Dual Electric Scooter Launched In India: Priced At Rs 58,998
- News Amit Shah on 2-day visit of Assam, Meghalaya from Saturday
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In January 2021
- Education Republic Day 2021: Essay Ideas For Students
Tadka Maggi Recipe: Prepare It With These Easy Steps
To all the maggi lovers out there, we know you love your maggi like anything. At times, you may try out different recipes of maggi. Well, one just can't deny that maggi is one of the most-popular food across the world. People belonging to different age-group are quite fond of having maggi. When it comes to preparing maggi, there are many ways of doing so and today we are here to tell you about a unique recipe which is not only mouth-watering but also healthy. The recipe that we are talking about is of Tadka Maggi.
Yes you read that right! You may have eaten Tadka Daal and many other dishes that are tempered. So how about trying the same with maggi? We therefore have brought the recipe for preparing maggi. Scroll down the article to read more.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Street food
Serves: 2
-
For Maggi
- 2 Packs Maggi
- ½ Cup green peas
- 1 chopped tomato
- 1 chopped onion
- 2 tablespoons of mustard oil
- 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds
- ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder
- ½ teaspoon of salt
- 2 cup water
For Tadka
- Butter
- 2 Dry Chillies
- Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder
- 3-4 Garlic Cloves
-
- First things first, you need to boil the maggi noodles in a pan by adding 3 cups of water. Drop two-three drops of oil in the pan to avoid the boiling noodles from sticking together.
- Let the maggi boil for 2 minutes. Once the maggi is boiled, strain the water and keep the noodles aside.
- Now it's time to temper and cook the onions.
- For this, heat 2 teaspoons of oil in a separate pan.
- Add ½ teaspoon of cumin seeds and let them splutter for a while.
- Now add 1 chopped medium-sized onions and cook till the onions turn translucent.
- Add chopped tomatoes, along with green chilli and 1 teaspoon coriander powder, ¼ teaspoon turmeric and ½ teaspoon kashmiri red chili powder.
- Add the peas and saute for 2-3 minutes on high flame
- Cook for 5 more minutes on medium flame.
- Now add the boiled noodles and maggi masala.
- Now its time to temper the maggi.
- For this heat butter in a tadka pan and add 3-4 garlic cloves.
- Add 2 dry red chilies along with ½ teaspoons of kashmiri red chili powder.
- Heat until the chili turn aromatic.
- Turn off the flame and add the tempering mixture on the maggi.
- After this, mix everything well.
- Serve hot with sauce.
- To all the maggi lovers out there, we know you love your maggi like anything. At times, you may try out different recipes of maggi. Well, one just can’t deny that maggi is one of the most-popular food across the world.
- People - 2
- kcal - 205kcal
- Fat - 10.2 g
- Protein - 4.2 g
- Carbs - 24.2 g
- Fiber - 1.5 g