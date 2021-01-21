Tadka Maggi Recipe: Prepare It With These Easy Steps Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

To all the maggi lovers out there, we know you love your maggi like anything. At times, you may try out different recipes of maggi. Well, one just can't deny that maggi is one of the most-popular food across the world. People belonging to different age-group are quite fond of having maggi. When it comes to preparing maggi, there are many ways of doing so and today we are here to tell you about a unique recipe which is not only mouth-watering but also healthy. The recipe that we are talking about is of Tadka Maggi.

Yes you read that right! You may have eaten Tadka Daal and many other dishes that are tempered. So how about trying the same with maggi? We therefore have brought the recipe for preparing maggi. Scroll down the article to read more.

Tadka Maggi Recipe: Prepare It With These Easy Steps Tadka Maggi Recipe: Prepare It With These Easy Steps Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 15 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Street food Serves: 2 Ingredients For Maggi 2 Packs Maggi ½ Cup green peas 1 chopped tomato 1 chopped onion 2 tablespoons of mustard oil 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder ½ teaspoon of salt 2 cup water For Tadka Butter 2 Dry Chillies Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder 3-4 Garlic Cloves

How to Prepare First things first, you need to boil the maggi noodles in a pan by adding 3 cups of water. Drop two-three drops of oil in the pan to avoid the boiling noodles from sticking together. Let the maggi boil for 2 minutes. Once the maggi is boiled, strain the water and keep the noodles aside. Now it's time to temper and cook the onions. For this, heat 2 teaspoons of oil in a separate pan. Add ½ teaspoon of cumin seeds and let them splutter for a while. Now add 1 chopped medium-sized onions and cook till the onions turn translucent. Add chopped tomatoes, along with green chilli and 1 teaspoon coriander powder, ¼ teaspoon turmeric and ½ teaspoon kashmiri red chili powder. Add the peas and saute for 2-3 minutes on high flame Cook for 5 more minutes on medium flame. Now add the boiled noodles and maggi masala. Now its time to temper the maggi. For this heat butter in a tadka pan and add 3-4 garlic cloves. Add 2 dry red chilies along with ½ teaspoons of kashmiri red chili powder. Heat until the chili turn aromatic. Turn off the flame and add the tempering mixture on the maggi. After this, mix everything well. Serve hot with sauce.

Instructions To all the maggi lovers out there, we know you love your maggi like anything. At times, you may try out different recipes of maggi. Well, one just can’t deny that maggi is one of the most-popular food across the world. Nutritional Information People - 2

kcal - 205kcal

Fat - 10.2 g

Protein - 4.2 g

Carbs - 24.2 g

Fiber - 1.5 g

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications