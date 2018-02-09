Sweet Corn Pizza | How To Make Homemade Sweet Corn Pizza Recipe | Boldsky

For foodies like us, just the sweet mention of pizza at any occasion can bring water in our mouth and leave us yearning to have one ASAP. But to relish on an extra cheesy pizza, do you really need to rely on ordering it out every time when you can enjoy the same goodness of a finely crusted pizza with a generous topping of cheese, perfectly cooked in your home?

Hence, we present you an easy and quick recipe of the sweet corn pizza that can be cooked by any beginner right at home without creating any fuss.

Why sweet corn pizza, you ask? Well, sweet corn pizza has a special place in our heart, as it not only fulfils our cravings to have a pizza without having to worry about calories (sweet corn has added health benefits too), but sweet corn provides you with a tinge bit of sweetness matching aptly with the thin crust on top and an ooey-gooey layer of cheese! As pizza lovers, that is all we desire as a delicious meal, be it any point of the day, right?

Now that we have successfully made your mouth salivating for a titbit of sweet corn pizza, let us quickly guide you step by step and see for yourself how easy it can be to take care of your mid-night hunger calls.

Prep Time 1 Hours46 Mins Cook Time 25M Total Time 2 Hours11 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Main Course Serves: 5 Ingredients For The Dough: Maida - 3 cups (360 g) + for dusting Water - 1 cup (warm) Dry active yeast - 2 tbsp Sugar - 1/4th tsp Salt - 1/4th tbsp Olive oil - 2 tbsp + for greasing For The Pizza Sauce: Tomato puree - 2 cups Olive oil - 2 tbsp Salt - 1 tsp Tomato ketchup - ½ cup Red chilli powder - 2 tsp Garlic - 5-6 (chopped) Mixed herbs - 2 tsp Onion - 1 (finely chopped) For The Toppings: Sweet corn - 1 cup Pizza sauce - 1 cup Mozzarella cheese - 1 cup (grated) Oregano - as desired (for sprinkling) Red chilli flakes - as desired (for sprinkling) Instructions 1. Be careful with the dough base. Remember, as you knead a finer dough, you get a fluffier pizza base melting in your mouth if taken hot.

2. Mind the heat, do not overheat your pizza as nobody likes an overcooked pizza.

3. Always remember to grease the pizza pan well enough before you put it in the oven.

4. Do not sear the tomatoes for too long for your pizza sauce, as it is already cooked and you may not like your sauce to be bitter. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 slice

Calories - 139 cal

Protein - 4.2 g

Carbohydrates - 22.6 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE SWEET CORN PIZZA

1. Take a finely kneaded pizza dough.

2. Coat the pizza base evenly with the pizza sauce.

3. Put the sweet corn on top of the pizza base and spread it evenly.

4. Spread a generous amount of mozzarella cheese.

5. Sprinkle oregano (as desired).

6. Sprinkle chilli flakes.

7. Preheat the oven for ten minutes.

8. Place the pizza pan into a preheated oven.

9. Bake the pizza at 160 degree Celsius for 20 minutes, until you get the desired crispiness.

10. Once you get your desired crust on top, remove the pan from the oven.

11. Cut the pizza with a pizza cutter or a knife, and serve hot.