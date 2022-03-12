Just In
Summer Drinks And Coolers: How To Prepare Pineapple Lemonade With Just 3 Ingredients
What's more refreshing than coolers in the summer season? Summer coolers or drinks, such as pineapple lemonade are the best way to beat the heat and keep you hydrated for longer. The drink is healthy and flavoursome as well and can be easily prepared with just three main ingredients.
According to a study published in the journal Microorganisms, pineapple, a summer fruit, contains bromelain as a primary compound, along with polyphenols, vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin A, manganese, folate and fibre. It is mainly appreciated for its juiciness and taste and is widely known to cool the body, boost immunity and maintain electrolyte balance in the body.
In this article, we will discuss the recipe for pineapple lemonade. Take a look.
How To Prepare Pineapple Lemonade
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Drinks
Serves: 2
-
- A medium-sized pineapple, chopped.
- Two small-sized lemons or a large lemon. If you don't like the tart taste of lemons, you can decrease their amount.
- A small slice of ginger.
- Three-fourth cup of ice or cold water.
- Mint leaves (optional).
-
- In a blender, put chopped pineapple, lemon juice, ginger and ice.
- Blend until smooth or until the ice is crushed.
- Pour in a juice glass and garnish with a few mint leaves.
- Serve cold.
- You can freeze the leftover pineapple lemonade in popsicles and consume it later. Also, if you like lemonade sweet, you can add natural sugars like date sugar or coconut sugar.
- People - 2
- Calories - 171 Kcal
- Vitamin C - 182.3 mg
- Carbohydrates - 46 g
- Fiber - 6 g
