    Sooji Ka Cheela Recipe: Learn How To Make It At Home

    A delicious breakfast is something that we all want to begin our day with. Though there are many options to choose from, you can always opt for Sooji ka Cheela. It is a pancake made up of sooji, veggies and curd. The pancakes are cooked well on the Tawa. Sooji ka Cheela is extremely healthy and delicious to eat. These are quite easy to prepare. You can also prepare sooji ka cheela for your morning breakfast. If you are looking for the recipe of Sooji ka Cheela, then we are here to tell you about the same. Scroll down the article to read more.

    Prep Time
    20 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    30 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: breakfast

    Serves: 6

    Ingredients
      • 1 cup sooji or rava
      • 1 cup water
      • 1 finely chopped onion
      • ½ cup curd
      • ½ teaspoon ginger garlic paste
      • ½ teaspoon salt
      • 2 tablespoon finely chopped tomato
      • 1 finely chopped green chili
      • 2 tablespoon finely chopped coriander leaves
      • oil
    How to Prepare
      • First of all, take sooji in a large mixing bowl.
      • Add ½ cup of curd to the sooji.
      • Now add ½ teaspoon salt and 1 cup water.
      • Whisk well to make sure there are no lumps in the sooji mixture.
      • Let the rava rest for at least 20-30 minutes. You will see that the rava swells well.
      • Now add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chili, ginger-garlic paste and coriander leaves.
      • Mix everything well and then add water if required to get a thick flowing consistency.
      • Now grease the pan with a little bit of oil and then spread a spoonful of batter on it.
      • Now pour ¼ to ½ teaspoon of oil around the edges of the cheela to ensure that it doesn't stick.
      • Cook the cheela from both sides to ensure that it gets cooked well.
      • Let the cheela cook until it turns a bit crispy and changes colour.
      • Serve the cheela with chutney or sauce.

      Things To Remember

      • You can add veggies of your choice such as carrots, cabbage and chopped radish.
      • Always soak rava for at least 20-30 minutes before making the cheela as this will ensure that the cheela is fluffy.
      • You can also add chat masala and red chili powder into the cheela mixture.

    Nutritional Information
    • People - 6
    • Calories - 907 kcal
    • Fat - 31g
    • Protein - 21 g
    • Carbohydrates - 134g
    • Fiber - 10g
    Story first published: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 16:10 [IST]
