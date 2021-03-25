For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 1 hr ago All The Foods That Make You Hungrier After Eating Them!
-
- 2 hrs ago Hina Khan’s New Pictures From Maldives In Colourful Beach Outfits Are Setting Major Vacay Goals
- 4 hrs ago This COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect Could Be Confused With A Breast Cancer Symptom, Says Study
- 4 hrs ago Rakul Preet Singh Keeps It Comfy And Stylish In INR 14,500 White Shirt Dress At Tennis Premier League Event
Don't Miss
- Sports Bhullar rises on moving day in Kenya, Harding takes 3-shot lead
- News COVID-19 cases: Public celebrations and gatherings disallowed during Ugadi, Holi in Karnataka
- Technology Here's How To Watch Discovery+ Content With Jio Set-Top Box
- Movies Kriti Sanon Pens A Lovely Note For Her Father On His Birthday, Says 'You Deserve An Award'
- Automobiles Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter Spotted Testing Once Again: Here Are All The Details!
- Education AICTE Offering One Lakh Internships To Engineers In Oil And Gas Industry
- Finance RBI Focusing On Introducing a Digital Rupee, Says Governor Shaktikanta Das
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Goa In March
Sooji Ka Cheela Recipe: Learn How To Make It At Home
Recipes
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi|
A delicious breakfast is something that we all want to begin our day with. Though there are many options to choose from, you can always opt for Sooji ka Cheela. It is a pancake made up of sooji, veggies and curd. The pancakes are cooked well on the Tawa. Sooji ka Cheela is extremely healthy and delicious to eat. These are quite easy to prepare. You can also prepare sooji ka cheela for your morning breakfast. If you are looking for the recipe of Sooji ka Cheela, then we are here to tell you about the same. Scroll down the article to read more.
Sooji Ka Cheela Recipe: Learn How To Make It At Home
Sooji Ka Cheela Recipe: Learn How To Make It At Home
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
10M
Total Time
30 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: breakfast
Serves: 6
Ingredients
-
- 1 cup sooji or rava
- 1 cup water
- 1 finely chopped onion
- ½ cup curd
- ½ teaspoon ginger garlic paste
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoon finely chopped tomato
- 1 finely chopped green chili
- 2 tablespoon finely chopped coriander leaves
- oil
How to Prepare
-
- First of all, take sooji in a large mixing bowl.
- Add ½ cup of curd to the sooji.
- Now add ½ teaspoon salt and 1 cup water.
- Whisk well to make sure there are no lumps in the sooji mixture.
- Let the rava rest for at least 20-30 minutes. You will see that the rava swells well.
- Now add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chili, ginger-garlic paste and coriander leaves.
- Mix everything well and then add water if required to get a thick flowing consistency.
- Now grease the pan with a little bit of oil and then spread a spoonful of batter on it.
- Now pour ¼ to ½ teaspoon of oil around the edges of the cheela to ensure that it doesn't stick.
- Cook the cheela from both sides to ensure that it gets cooked well.
- Let the cheela cook until it turns a bit crispy and changes colour.
- Serve the cheela with chutney or sauce.
Things To Remember
- You can add veggies of your choice such as carrots, cabbage and chopped radish.
- Always soak rava for at least 20-30 minutes before making the cheela as this will ensure that the cheela is fluffy.
- You can also add chat masala and red chili powder into the cheela mixture.
Instructions
- The pancakes are cooked well on the Tawa. Sooji ka Cheela is extremely healthy and delicious to eat.
Nutritional Information
- People - 6
- Calories - 907 kcal
- Fat - 31g
- Protein - 21 g
- Carbohydrates - 134g
- Fiber - 10g
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments
[ 4.5 of 5 - 96 Users]
Read more about: sooji ka cheela sooji cheela sooji ka cheela recipe
Story first published: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 16:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 25, 2021