Mother’s Day 2021: Bake A Sooji Cake For Your Mother Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Mother's Day is a special occasion dedicated to all the lovely and wonderful mothers across the world. The day is observed to express our gratitude and love for our mothers. This year the date falls on 9 May 2021. While you must be excited for observing this day by sending wishes and gifts to your mother, why not make something special for her? Well, there are many things that you can make for your mother but how about having a celebration with a homemade cake? No, no you don't have to feel nervous and anxious about not knowing how to bake a cake!

Today we have brought the recipe of Sooji Cake. Prepared using fine sooji (semolina), milk, sugar and tutti frutti, you can make this cake in just an hour or maybe less than that. You can also add dry fruits of your choice and are quite delicious to eat. In order to help you in baking this cake, we are here with the recipe. Scroll down the article to read more.

Ingredients 1½ cups of fine sooji 2 tablespoons of chopped cashews 1 cup powdered sugar ½ cup milk ½ teaspoon pineapple or butterscotch essence ¼ teaspoon of cardamom powder ¾ cup plain yogurt ⅓ cup of any vegetable oil ½ cup & 1 tablespoon tutti frutti, divided ⅛ teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon baking powder

How to Prepare First of all dry blend the fine sooji in a blender. You need to blend it for only 1 minute. This way the sooji will become finer and this will help in baking a soft and spongy cake. Now transfer the sooji to a large mixing bowl and add cardamom powder along with sugar. After this, whisk the yogurt. Add the whisked yogurt, oil and ¼ cup of milk into the same mixing bowl. Add pineapple essence or butterscotch essence. Mix everything well until everything gets combined. Keep the cake mixture aside for 15 minutes. Soon you will see that the sooji thickens up after absorbing all the milk and yogurt. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 F degrees. Spread parchment paper in the cake tin and then dust some loose flour over the bottom of the cake tin. After 15 minutes, add the remaining ¼ cup of milk into the cake mixture. Now add ½ cup tutti frutti and mix until well until combined. Now add baking powder and baking soda. Mix well for 2-3 minutes. Now transfer the cake batter immediately to the prepared 8-inch round pan. Top with chopped cashews into the tin and top it with some chopped cashews and 1 tablespoons of tutti frutti.. Bake for 30 minutes at 350 F degrees. After 30 minutes take out the cake and insert a toothpick. If the toothpick comes out clean then the cake is properly baked else you'll need to bake for 5-10 more minutes. Take out the cake from the oven and let it cool down on its own. Once the cake cools down, remove it from the cake tin and serve. Tips To Remember Make sure you use only fine sooji for preparing this cake else the cake may not be uniform in texture. You can also add eggs or chocolate essence. You can replace the pineapple or butterscotch essence with vanilla extract.

Instructions Spread parchment paper in the cake tin and then dust some loose flour over the bottom of the cake tin. Nutritional Information People - 3

Calories - 192 kcal

Fat - 17g

Protein - 6g

Carbohydrates - 47g

Sugar - 21g

Fiber - 3g

