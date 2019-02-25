Raw Banana Cutlet Recipe: How To Make Raw Banana Cutlet For Fast Recipes oi-Lekhaka

Raw Banana Cutlet Recipe | Shivratri Special | Boldsky

Raw banana cutlet is a North Indian snack eaten during fasts to kill hunger pangs in between. It is a healthy and nutritious snack option during the days of fast. Raw bananas are a great source of fibre, vitamins and minerals that keep the body energetic and stomach full for a long time. The essential minerals and nutrients present in raw bananas boost the metabolism too. This healthy and tasty snack made of raw banana can be eaten as a healthy snack on a regular basis as well.

RAW BANANA CUTLET RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE RAW BANANA CUTLET | RAW BANANA CUTLET WITH POTATO | RAW BANANA CUTLET RECIPE raw banana cutlet recipe | how to make raw banana cutlet | raw banana cutlet with potato | raw banana cutlet recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Snack Serves: 1 Ingredients Raw bananas - 2 Boiled potatoes - 2 Rock salt - to taste Jeera powder - 1 tbsp Green chillies - 2-3 tbsp (chopped) Coriander leaves - ½ cup Ghee - 1 tbsp How to Prepare 1. Cut the raw bananas into half and boil them for sometime

2. Now take out the boiled raw bananas, peel them and grate them properly

3. Take the boiled potatoes, peel them too and grate

4. Mix the grated banana and potato together

5. To the mixture, add green chillies, rock salt, jeera powder, coriander leaves and mix them well

6. With the help of your hands, form the cutlets in round shape with the potato-banana mixture

7. Keep the cutlets inside the fridge for 5 minutes so that they bind properly and don't taste sticky

8. Take out the cutlets from the fridge after 5 minutes

9. Take a frying pan and heat the ghee in it

10. Put the cutlets in the ghee and shallow fry them

11. Keep turning the cutlets till both the sides become golden brown and crispy in texture

12. Take out the cutlets in a plate and serve hot with your choice of chutney on the side. Instructions Onions can be included if not prepared for fasting. Nutritional Information 1 - Plate

109 - cal

4.8 - g

16 - g

4.2 - g

1 - g

STEP BY STEP: HOW TO MAKE RAW BANANA CUTLET FOR FAST

1. Cut the raw bananas into half and boil them for sometime.

2. Take out the boiled raw bananas, peel them and grate them properly.

3. Take the boiled potatoes, peel them too and grate.

4. Mix the grated banana and potato together. To the mixture, add green chillies, rock salt, jeera powder, coriander leaves and mix them well.

5. With the help of your hands, form the cutlets in round shape with the potato-banana mixture.

6. Keep the cutlets inside the fridge for 5 minutes so that they bind properly and don't taste sticky. Take out the cutlets from the fridge after 5 minutes.

7. Take a frying pan and heat the ghee in it.

8. Put the cutlets in the ghee and shallow fry them.

9. Keep turning the cutlets till both the sides become golden brown and crispy in texture.

10. Take out the cutlets in a plate and serve hot with your choice of chutney on the side.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications