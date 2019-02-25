TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- National War Memorial Inaugurated — ‘India first or family first?’ PM Modi Slams Congress
-
- Oscars 2019: Complete Winners List — Bohemian Rhapsody Bags Maximum Awards!
- India Vs Australia — Bumrah Says Death Bowling Is Difficult
- Tata 'Altroz' Is The Official Name Of The 45X Concept — Production-Spec Version Unveil At Geneva
- How To Hide Display Hole On The Galaxy S10 Smartphone
- Why Should You Consider Moving Money Out Of Your Idle Savings Account?
- Health Benefits Of Galangal
- Patan: A Gorgeous Retreat In Gujarat
Raw Banana Cutlet Recipe: How To Make Raw Banana Cutlet For Fast
Raw banana cutlet is a North Indian snack eaten during fasts to kill hunger pangs in between. It is a healthy and nutritious snack option during the days of fast. Raw bananas are a great source of fibre, vitamins and minerals that keep the body energetic and stomach full for a long time. The essential minerals and nutrients present in raw bananas boost the metabolism too. This healthy and tasty snack made of raw banana can be eaten as a healthy snack on a regular basis as well.
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Snack
Serves: 1
-
Raw bananas - 2
Boiled potatoes - 2
Rock salt - to taste
Jeera powder - 1 tbsp
Green chillies - 2-3 tbsp (chopped)
Coriander leaves - ½ cup
Ghee - 1 tbsp
-
1. Cut the raw bananas into half and boil them for sometime
-
2. Now take out the boiled raw bananas, peel them and grate them properly
-
3. Take the boiled potatoes, peel them too and grate
-
4. Mix the grated banana and potato together
-
5. To the mixture, add green chillies, rock salt, jeera powder, coriander leaves and mix them well
-
6. With the help of your hands, form the cutlets in round shape with the potato-banana mixture
-
7. Keep the cutlets inside the fridge for 5 minutes so that they bind properly and don't taste sticky
-
8. Take out the cutlets from the fridge after 5 minutes
-
9. Take a frying pan and heat the ghee in it
-
10. Put the cutlets in the ghee and shallow fry them
-
11. Keep turning the cutlets till both the sides become golden brown and crispy in texture
-
12. Take out the cutlets in a plate and serve hot with your choice of chutney on the side.
- Onions can be included if not prepared for fasting.
- 1 - Plate
- 109 - cal
- 4.8 - g
- 16 - g
- 4.2 - g
- 1 - g
STEP BY STEP: HOW TO MAKE RAW BANANA CUTLET FOR FAST
1. Cut the raw bananas into half and boil them for sometime.
2. Take out the boiled raw bananas, peel them and grate them properly.
3. Take the boiled potatoes, peel them too and grate.
4. Mix the grated banana and potato together. To the mixture, add green chillies, rock salt, jeera powder, coriander leaves and mix them well.
5. With the help of your hands, form the cutlets in round shape with the potato-banana mixture.
6. Keep the cutlets inside the fridge for 5 minutes so that they bind properly and don't taste sticky. Take out the cutlets from the fridge after 5 minutes.
7. Take a frying pan and heat the ghee in it.
8. Put the cutlets in the ghee and shallow fry them.
9. Keep turning the cutlets till both the sides become golden brown and crispy in texture.
10. Take out the cutlets in a plate and serve hot with your choice of chutney on the side.