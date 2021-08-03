ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Panchamrut Recipe: How To Prepare The Auspicious Sweet Drink At Home

    Posted By:
    |

    Panchamrit, also known as Panchamrut is an important entity used in any Hindu religious ritual. For those who don't know, Panchamrit is an auspicious sweet drink prepared using five major ingredients used in any Hindu puja. These are milk, ghee, honey, curd and sugar. However, there are many variations of Panchamrit, depending upon the culture and beliefs.

    Today we tell you how to prepare Panchamrit / Panchamrut at home in simple steps.

    Panchamrit Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It
    Panchamrit Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    1M
    Total Time
    6 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Sweet

    Serves: 1 Glass

    Ingredients
      • 10 tablespoons of lukewarm milk
      • 2 tablespoons of ghee (melted)
      • 1 tablespoon of honey
      • 1 tablespoon of sugar
      • 1 tablespoon of curd
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare
      • First of all, take a bowl or glass to prepare the panchamrit.
      • Usually, panchamrit is prepared in a silver bowl or glass.
      • First, add sugar and honey and mix them well till the sugar dissolves.
      • Now add the curd and mix well to make sure both the honey and sugar dissolve well in the curd.
      • Add lukewarm milk and stir well.
      • Now add the melted ghee and stir till everything gets combined well.
      • Serve panchamrit on religious occasions.
      • You can serve the panchamrit to babies and pregnant women as well.
    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • Glass - 1 Glass
    • Calories - 388 kcal
    • Fat - 27g
    • Protein - 5g
    • Carbohydrates - 35g
    • Sugar - 35g

    More RECIPES News

    [ 5 of 5 - 88 Users]
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close