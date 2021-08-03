Panchamrut Recipe: How To Prepare The Auspicious Sweet Drink At Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Panchamrit, also known as Panchamrut is an important entity used in any Hindu religious ritual. For those who don't know, Panchamrit is an auspicious sweet drink prepared using five major ingredients used in any Hindu puja. These are milk, ghee, honey, curd and sugar. However, there are many variations of Panchamrit, depending upon the culture and beliefs.

Today we tell you how to prepare Panchamrit / Panchamrut at home in simple steps.

Panchamrit Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It Panchamrit Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 1M Total Time 6 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Sweet Serves: 1 Glass Ingredients 10 tablespoons of lukewarm milk 2 tablespoons of ghee (melted) 1 tablespoon of honey 1 tablespoon of sugar 1 tablespoon of curd

How to Prepare First of all, take a bowl or glass to prepare the panchamrit. Usually, panchamrit is prepared in a silver bowl or glass. First, add sugar and honey and mix them well till the sugar dissolves. Now add the curd and mix well to make sure both the honey and sugar dissolve well in the curd. Add lukewarm milk and stir well. Now add the melted ghee and stir till everything gets combined well. Serve panchamrit on religious occasions. You can serve the panchamrit to babies and pregnant women as well.

Instructions Nutritional Information Glass - 1 Glass

Calories - 388 kcal

Fat - 27g

Protein - 5g

Carbohydrates - 35g

Sugar - 35g

