For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 3 hrs ago Zareen Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Sharma And Genelia Deshmukh Stun Us With Their Awesome Gowns
- 5 hrs ago Kamika Ekadashi 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
- 7 hrs ago Bhuj Promotions: Sonakshi Sinha Makes A Strong Case For Party Wear Fashion With Her 5 Outfits
- 7 hrs ago Are Millets Good For People With Diabetes?
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Car Sales Report For July 2021: Skoda Registers Over 3,000 Units Last Month
- Movies Raj Kundra's Son Viaan Hugs Mommy Shilpa Shetty In His Latest Instagram Post; Netizens Ask Him To Stay Strong
- Technology Vivo Patents Unique Superzoom Pop Up Camera, iPod-Like Design Phones; Classic Yet Modern
- Sports India vs England, 1st Test: Leave Pujara alone, he will find his way: Virat Kohli to critics
- Finance 3 Top Brokerages Are Betting On The Stock Of IOC With A "Buy", Here’s Why?
- News Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife files Domestic Violence case against musician
- Education CBSE School Wise Result 2021 For Class 10th And 12th At cbseresults.nic.in
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Manipur In August
Panchamrut Recipe: How To Prepare The Auspicious Sweet Drink At Home
Recipes
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi|
Panchamrit, also known as Panchamrut is an important entity used in any Hindu religious ritual. For those who don't know, Panchamrit is an auspicious sweet drink prepared using five major ingredients used in any Hindu puja. These are milk, ghee, honey, curd and sugar. However, there are many variations of Panchamrit, depending upon the culture and beliefs.
Today we tell you how to prepare Panchamrit / Panchamrut at home in simple steps.
Panchamrit Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It
Panchamrit Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
1M
Total Time
6 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Sweet
Serves: 1 Glass
Ingredients
-
- 10 tablespoons of lukewarm milk
- 2 tablespoons of ghee (melted)
- 1 tablespoon of honey
- 1 tablespoon of sugar
- 1 tablespoon of curd
How to Prepare
-
- First of all, take a bowl or glass to prepare the panchamrit.
- Usually, panchamrit is prepared in a silver bowl or glass.
- First, add sugar and honey and mix them well till the sugar dissolves.
- Now add the curd and mix well to make sure both the honey and sugar dissolve well in the curd.
- Add lukewarm milk and stir well.
- Now add the melted ghee and stir till everything gets combined well.
- Serve panchamrit on religious occasions.
- You can serve the panchamrit to babies and pregnant women as well.
Instructions
Nutritional Information
- Glass - 1 Glass
- Calories - 388 kcal
- Fat - 27g
- Protein - 5g
- Carbohydrates - 35g
- Sugar - 35g
Comments
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
[ 5 of 5 - 88 Users]