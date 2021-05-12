ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bulletproof Coffee Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It Some Simple Steps

    Posted By:
    |

    Bulletproof coffee is an energising beverage prepared using brewed Bulletproof coffee beans and butter or ghee. This coffee is healthy for anyone irrespective of whether he/she is a CEO, athlete, stay-at-home parent or body builder. For those who don't know, bulletproof coffee is a recipe that complements the low carb and ketogenic diets, intermittent fasting and much more. Today we are here with the recipe of Bulletproof coffee recipe. Scroll down to know how to make it.

    Bulletproof Coffee Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It Some Simple Steps
    Bulletproof Coffee Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It Some Simple Steps
    Prep Time
    1 Mins
    Cook Time
    5M
    Total Time
    6 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Beverage

    Serves: 1 Cup

    Ingredients
      • ½ cup of brewed Bulletproof coffee.
      • ¼ tablespoon of butter or ghee.
      • ½ tablespoon of brown sugar (optional)
      • ½ cup of hot milk.
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare
      • Mix everything in a coffee blender until smooth and creamy.
      • Serve hot.
      • You can also blend the using a milk frother.
    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • Cup - 1 Cup
    • Calories - 230kcal
    • Fat - 25g
    • Carbohydrates - 0g
    • Sugar - 0g
    • Fiber - 0g

    More COFFEE News

    [ 4.5 of 5 - 68 Users]
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 18:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2021
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close