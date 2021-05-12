For Quick Alerts
Bulletproof Coffee Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It Some Simple Steps
Recipes
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi
Bulletproof coffee is an energising beverage prepared using brewed Bulletproof coffee beans and butter or ghee. This coffee is healthy for anyone irrespective of whether he/she is a CEO, athlete, stay-at-home parent or body builder. For those who don't know, bulletproof coffee is a recipe that complements the low carb and ketogenic diets, intermittent fasting and much more. Today we are here with the recipe of Bulletproof coffee recipe. Scroll down to know how to make it.
Prep Time
1 Mins
Cook Time
5M
Total Time
6 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Beverage
Serves: 1 Cup
Ingredients
-
- ½ cup of brewed Bulletproof coffee.
- ¼ tablespoon of butter or ghee.
- ½ tablespoon of brown sugar (optional)
- ½ cup of hot milk.
How to Prepare
-
- Mix everything in a coffee blender until smooth and creamy.
- Serve hot.
- You can also blend the using a milk frother.
Instructions
Nutritional Information
- Cup - 1 Cup
- Calories - 230kcal
- Fat - 25g
- Carbohydrates - 0g
- Sugar - 0g
- Fiber - 0g
Comments
[ 4.5 of 5 - 68 Users]
Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 18:15 [IST]
