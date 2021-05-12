Bulletproof Coffee Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It Some Simple Steps Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Bulletproof coffee is an energising beverage prepared using brewed Bulletproof coffee beans and butter or ghee. This coffee is healthy for anyone irrespective of whether he/she is a CEO, athlete, stay-at-home parent or body builder. For those who don't know, bulletproof coffee is a recipe that complements the low carb and ketogenic diets, intermittent fasting and much more. Today we are here with the recipe of Bulletproof coffee recipe. Scroll down to know how to make it.

Bulletproof Coffee Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It Some Simple Steps Bulletproof Coffee Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It Some Simple Steps Prep Time 1 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 6 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Beverage Serves: 1 Cup Ingredients ½ cup of brewed Bulletproof coffee. ¼ tablespoon of butter or ghee. ½ tablespoon of brown sugar (optional) ½ cup of hot milk.

How to Prepare Mix everything in a coffee blender until smooth and creamy. Serve hot. You can also blend the using a milk frother.

Instructions Nutritional Information Cup - 1 Cup

Calories - 230kcal

Fat - 25g

Carbohydrates - 0g

Sugar - 0g

Fiber - 0g

