Eid 2021 Special: Make Aloo Paneer Recipe During This Festival Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

When it comes to Indian cuisines, Punjabi dishes have literally no match. Whether it is a starter or a main course, Punjabi dishes can woo you in no time. This Eid, while you are all set to spend the evening at your home with your near and dear ones, we are here with a delicious starter recipe that you will surely love to have. The recipe we are talking about is of Aloo Paneer Kofta. The soft and mouth-watery recipe is prepared using grated paneer and mashed potatoes along with some basic spices available in every kitchen.

Kofta is usually in a way such that it has gravy and can be consumed in the main course. But you can have it as a starter snack too. If you are wondering how then you can choose to avoid putting the Kofta balls into the gravy. Today we are here to tell you about the Aloo Paneer Kofta recipe.

Eid 2021 Special: Make Aloo Paneer Recipe During This Festival Eid 2021 Special: Make Aloo Paneer Recipe During This Festival Prep Time 20 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 50 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Starters Serves: 14-15 Kofta Balls Ingredients 250 grams of Paneer, grated 3 medium-sized boiled and peeled potatoes ½ teaspoon black pepper powder ½ teaspoon of red chili powder ½ teaspoon of Garam Masala Powder 1½ tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves 1½ tablespoons of cornflour 1½ tablespoons of milk powder or khoya vegetable oil for frying rock salt as required chaat masala as required How to Prepare Preparing The Kofta First of all, mix all ingredients except the dry fruits in a large mixing bowl. After mixing, taste the seasoning. Add more salt and spices if needed. Now take a medium-sized ball from the mixture. Roll the ball and flatten it slightly. Press chopped dry fruits right in the center of the kofta balls. Cover the dry fruits by bringing the edges together. Seal the stuffed kofta well by rolling it between your palms. Else they may break while frying. Make all kofta balls in a similar manner. Frying Aloo Paneer Kofta Now in a frying pan or Kadai, heat some oil for deep frying the kofta balls. Once the oil gets hot, add stuffed kofta balls and fry until golden brown from both sides. Take out the kofta balls after they are fried well. Extract extra oil by pressing it between tissue papers. Sprinkle some chat masala over the balls Serve the kofta balls hot with sauce, mint and coriander chutney or schezwan sauce.

Instructions Nutritional Information Serving - 2

Calories: - 118kcal

Protein: - 3g

Carbohydrates: - 7g

Fiber: - 1g

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications