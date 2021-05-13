ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Eid 2021 Special: Make Aloo Paneer Recipe During This Festival

    Posted By:
    |

    When it comes to Indian cuisines, Punjabi dishes have literally no match. Whether it is a starter or a main course, Punjabi dishes can woo you in no time. This Eid, while you are all set to spend the evening at your home with your near and dear ones, we are here with a delicious starter recipe that you will surely love to have. The recipe we are talking about is of Aloo Paneer Kofta. The soft and mouth-watery recipe is prepared using grated paneer and mashed potatoes along with some basic spices available in every kitchen.

    Kofta is usually in a way such that it has gravy and can be consumed in the main course. But you can have it as a starter snack too. If you are wondering how then you can choose to avoid putting the Kofta balls into the gravy. Today we are here to tell you about the Aloo Paneer Kofta recipe.

    Eid 2021 Special: Make Aloo Paneer Recipe During This Festival
    Eid 2021 Special: Make Aloo Paneer Recipe During This Festival
    Prep Time
    20 Mins
    Cook Time
    30M
    Total Time
    50 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Starters

    Serves: 14-15 Kofta Balls

    Ingredients

    • 250 grams of Paneer, grated

      3 medium-sized boiled and peeled potatoes

      ½ teaspoon black pepper powder

      ½ teaspoon of red chili powder

      ½ teaspoon of Garam Masala Powder

      1½ tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves

      1½ tablespoons of cornflour

      1½ tablespoons of milk powder or khoya

      vegetable oil for frying

      rock salt as required

      chaat masala as required

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • Preparing The Kofta

      • First of all, mix all ingredients except the dry fruits in a large mixing bowl.
      • After mixing, taste the seasoning. Add more salt and spices if needed.
      • Now take a medium-sized ball from the mixture.
      • Roll the ball and flatten it slightly.
      • Press chopped dry fruits right in the center of the kofta balls.
      • Cover the dry fruits by bringing the edges together.
      • Seal the stuffed kofta well by rolling it between your palms. Else they may break while frying.
      • Make all kofta balls in a similar manner.

      Frying Aloo Paneer Kofta

      • Now in a frying pan or Kadai, heat some oil for deep frying the kofta balls.
      • Once the oil gets hot, add stuffed kofta balls and fry until golden brown from both sides.
      • Take out the kofta balls after they are fried well.
      • Extract extra oil by pressing it between tissue papers.
      • Sprinkle some chat masala over the balls
      • Serve the kofta balls hot with sauce, mint and coriander chutney or schezwan sauce.
    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving - 2
    • Calories: - 118kcal
    • Protein: - 3g
    • Carbohydrates: - 7g
    • Fiber: - 1g
    [ 4 of 5 - 94 Users]
    Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 14:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2021
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close