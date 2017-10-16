ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Diwali 2019: Try This Delicious Bombay Karachi Halwa Recipe For This Festival

    Posted By: Staff
    |

    Bombay Halwa is a traditional Indian sweet dish that can be easily prepared during festivals like Diwali, Navratri, etc. The Bombay Karachi halwa is a sub-continent favourite and is prepared with simple ingredients like corn flour, ghee and sugar with a tinge of cardamom powder added to it, garnished with some chopped nuts to add on to the crunch.

    In Diwali, we all prepare sweet dishes for our loved ones and therefore, trying Bombay Halwa recipe at home will be a great idea. This year, in 2019, the festival will be celebrated on 27 October.

    The cornflour halwa is soft and silky like jelly and melts in your mouth once taken a bite at. The Karachi halwa is prepared in a vibrant and colourful presentation and is a treat to the taste buds.

    Also, have a read on other halwa recipes like besan halwa, kaju halwa and halbai.

    The Bombay halwa is a simple yet delicious sweet and can be made in a jiffy too at home. It does not require any expertise to get this sweet right. Here is a simple recipe that you can follow to get the Bombay halwa to the correct texture and taste.

    Watch the video recipe on how to make the Bombay Karachi halwa. Also, read and learn the detailed step-by-step procedure with images.

    BOMBAY HALWA VIDEO RECIPE

    BOMBAY HALWA RECIPE | BOMBAY KARACHI HALWA RECIPE | CORN FLOUR HALWA RECIPE | KARACHI HALWA RECIPE
    Bombay Halwa Recipe | Bombay Karachi Halwa Recipe | Corn Flour Halwa Recipe | Karachi Halwa Recipe
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Kavyashree S

    Recipe Type: Sweets

    Serves: 20 pieces

    Ingredients

    • Cornflour - ¾th cup

      Water - 3½ cups

      Ghee - 1 tbsp + for greasing

      Sugar - 1 cup

      Cashew nuts (chopped) - 6-7

      Cardamom powder - ¼th tsp

      Food colouring - ¼th tsp

      Almonds (chopped) - 6-7

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Grease a plate with ghee and keep it aside.

      2. Add cornflour in a mixing bowl.

      3. Add 2½ cups of water and mix well.

      4. In a heated pan, add sugar.

      5. Immediately, add ¾th cup of water.

      6. Allow the sugar to dissolve and the syrup to boil for about 2-3 minutes on medium flame.

      7. Mix the cornflour mixture before adding it to the syrup.

      8. Stir continuously for about 4-5 minutes to avoid the formation of lumps.

      9. The mixture will start to turn transparent.

      10. Add a tablespoon of ghee.

      11. Mix well for another 2-3 minutes, until the mixture thickens and becomes completely transparent.

      12. Add the chopped cashew nuts.

      13. Add cardamom powder and food colouring.

      14. Mix well until the mixture sticks together and leaves the sides of the pan.

      15. Transfer onto the greased plate.

      16. Flatten it out and allow it to set.

      17. Add chopped almonds on top.

      18. Allow it to cool for about half an hour.

      19. Cut it vertically and horizontally to form square pieces.

      20. Carefully remove the pieces from the plate.

      21. Serve.

    Instructions
    • 1. The greasing of the plate is done first because the halwa must be laid to set immediately after cooking.
    • 2. You can use a square or rectangular plate to get the pieces to the right shape.
    • 3. If you prepare the halwa in a regular pan, it might take a little longer than preparing the sweet in a non-sticky pan.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 piece
    • Calories - 445 cal
    • Fat - 14 g
    • Protein - 7 g
    • Carbohydrates - 37 g
    • Sugar - 29 g

    STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE BOMBAY HALWA

    1. Grease a plate with ghee and keep it aside

    2. Add cornflour in a mixing bowl

    3. Add 2½ cups of water and mix well

    4. In a heated pan, add sugar

    5. Immediately, add ¾th cup of water

    6. Allow the sugar to dissolve and the syrup to boil for about 2-3 minutes on medium flame

    7. Mix the cornflour mixture before adding it to the syrup

    8. Stir continuously for about 4-5 minutes to avoid the formation of lumps

    9. The mixture will start to turn transparent

    10. Add a tablespoon of ghee

    11. Mix well for another 2-3 minutes, until the mixture thickens and becomes completely transparent

    12. Add the chopped cashew nuts

    13. Add cardamom powder and food colouring

    14. Mix well until the mixture sticks together and leaves the sides of the pan

    15. Transfer onto the greased plate

    16. Flatten it out and allow it to set

    17. Add chopped almonds on top

    18. Allow it to cool for about half an hour

    19. Cut it vertically and horizontally to form square pieces

    20. Carefully remove the pieces from the plate

    21. Serve

    More HALWA News

    [ 4.5 of 5 - 102 Users]
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue