Diwali 2019: Try This Delicious Bombay Karachi Halwa Recipe For This Festival

Bombay Halwa is a traditional Indian sweet dish that can be easily prepared during festivals like Diwali, Navratri, etc. The Bombay Karachi halwa is a sub-continent favourite and is prepared with simple ingredients like corn flour, ghee and sugar with a tinge of cardamom powder added to it, garnished with some chopped nuts to add on to the crunch.

In Diwali, we all prepare sweet dishes for our loved ones and therefore, trying Bombay Halwa recipe at home will be a great idea. This year, in 2019, the festival will be celebrated on 27 October.

The cornflour halwa is soft and silky like jelly and melts in your mouth once taken a bite at. The Karachi halwa is prepared in a vibrant and colourful presentation and is a treat to the taste buds.

Also, have a read on other halwa recipes like besan halwa, kaju halwa and halbai.

The Bombay halwa is a simple yet delicious sweet and can be made in a jiffy too at home. It does not require any expertise to get this sweet right. Here is a simple recipe that you can follow to get the Bombay halwa to the correct texture and taste.

Watch the video recipe on how to make the Bombay Karachi halwa. Also, read and learn the detailed step-by-step procedure with images.

BOMBAY HALWA VIDEO RECIPE

BOMBAY HALWA RECIPE | BOMBAY KARACHI HALWA RECIPE | CORN FLOUR HALWA RECIPE | KARACHI HALWA RECIPE Bombay Halwa Recipe | Bombay Karachi Halwa Recipe | Corn Flour Halwa Recipe | Karachi Halwa Recipe Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Kavyashree S Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 20 pieces Ingredients Cornflour - ¾th cup Water - 3½ cups Ghee - 1 tbsp + for greasing Sugar - 1 cup Cashew nuts (chopped) - 6-7 Cardamom powder - ¼th tsp Food colouring - ¼th tsp Almonds (chopped) - 6-7 How to Prepare 1. Grease a plate with ghee and keep it aside. 2. Add cornflour in a mixing bowl. 3. Add 2½ cups of water and mix well. 4. In a heated pan, add sugar. 5. Immediately, add ¾th cup of water. 6. Allow the sugar to dissolve and the syrup to boil for about 2-3 minutes on medium flame. 7. Mix the cornflour mixture before adding it to the syrup. 8. Stir continuously for about 4-5 minutes to avoid the formation of lumps. 9. The mixture will start to turn transparent. 10. Add a tablespoon of ghee. 11. Mix well for another 2-3 minutes, until the mixture thickens and becomes completely transparent. 12. Add the chopped cashew nuts. 13. Add cardamom powder and food colouring. 14. Mix well until the mixture sticks together and leaves the sides of the pan. 15. Transfer onto the greased plate. 16. Flatten it out and allow it to set. 17. Add chopped almonds on top. 18. Allow it to cool for about half an hour. 19. Cut it vertically and horizontally to form square pieces. 20. Carefully remove the pieces from the plate. 21. Serve. Instructions 1. The greasing of the plate is done first because the halwa must be laid to set immediately after cooking.

2. You can use a square or rectangular plate to get the pieces to the right shape.

3. If you prepare the halwa in a regular pan, it might take a little longer than preparing the sweet in a non-sticky pan. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 piece

Calories - 445 cal

Fat - 14 g

Protein - 7 g

Carbohydrates - 37 g

Sugar - 29 g

