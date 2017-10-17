Diwali 2019: How To Make Balushahi Recipe For Your Loved Ones Recipes oi-Staff

Badusha is a traditional Indian sweet that is prepared during festivals and other celebrations. The North Indian variation to this sweet is called Balushahi. This year, in 2019, Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday, 27 September and therefore, you can prepare this sweet dish for your loved ones.

Badusha is prepared by making a dough with maida, curd, ghee and a pinch of baking soda. This dough is then moulded into round shapes and fried in oil. These are then dunked into the sugar syrup.

Badusha or balushahi is crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. The dough melts in your mouth. The fried dough along with the sugar syrup coated on the outside makes this sweet toothsome.

Badusha is simple to prepare. The critical part is to get the mixing of the ingredients right. To get a nice and fluffy badusha, the mixing of the dough must be accurately done. Once this is followed, the recipe is a no-brainer.

So, if you want to try the Badusha recipe at home, here is an elaborate video. Also, read and follow the step-by-step procedure having images.

BADUSHA VIDEO RECIPE

BADUSHA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE BALUSHAHI | BALUSHAHI RECIPE | HOMEMADE BADUSHA RECIPE Badusha Recipe | How To Make Balushahi | Balushahi Recipe | Homemade Badusha Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 45M Total Time 55 Mins Recipe By: Kavyashree S Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 8 pieces Ingredients Ghee - 2 tbsp Curd - 3 tbsp Baking soda - ¼th tsp Salt - ¼th tsp Maida - 1 cup Sugar - 1¼th cup Water - ¼th cup Cardamom powder - ¼th tsp How to Prepare 1. Add ghee in a mixing bowl. 2. Add curd. 3. Add baking soda and salt. 4. Mix well. 5. Add a cup of maida and mix well. 6. Knead it into a medium-soft dough. The dough must not stick to the hand. 7. Take small portions of the dough and roll them into flat balls between your palms. 8. Use a toothpick and make a tiny depression in the centre. 9. Heat oil in a pan for frying. 10. Add the pieces in the oil, one after the other, making sure they don't stick to each other. 11. Fry them on a low flame. 12. Flip them over to cook on the other side. 13. Fry until they turn golden brown on both sides. 14. Remove them onto a plate and allow it to cool. 15. Meanwhile, in another heated pan, add sugar. 16. Immediately, add water. 17. Allow the sugar to dissolve and the syrup to boil for about 2 minutes. 18. Add cardamom powder and mix well; turn the stove off. 19. Add the fried dough in the sugar syrup. 20. Allow it to soak for 10-15 minutes. 21. Remove the pieces from the syrup onto a plate and allow it to cool. 22. Once the sugar syrup solidifies, the badusha is ready to be served. Instructions 1. The mixing of the ingredients at the beginning is an important step. The ingredients must be mixed thoroughly into a smooth consistency. Make sure you mix it in the same direction.

2. If the dough is too soft, you need to add more maida. Similarly, if the dough is too tough, you need to add a little water to make it into a medium-soft dough.

3. A low flame is used to make sure the badushas are cooked properly. If it is fried on medium or high flame, the dough will turn brown faster and will not be cooked on the inside. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 piece

Calories - 178 cal

Fat - 5 g

Protein - 2 g

Carbohydrates - 38 g

Sugar - 25 g

