Just In
- 2 hrs ago Oscars 2022 Winners: CODA, Dune, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Hans Zimmer Win Top Honours
- 3 hrs ago Happy Ugadi: 7 Expert Home Decor Ideas For Celebrating Ugadi Festival
- 4 hrs ago Yoga Uniting World In Pursuit Of Good Health, Wellness, Says Prime Minister Modi
- 5 hrs ago List Of Items You Must Dry Clean Every 6 Months
Don't Miss
- News Oscars 2022 doesn't pay tribute to Dilip Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar; fans say ‘colonialism lives on’
- Finance Bank Holidays In April 2022: Check Complete Details Here
- Technology Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A53 5G, Redmi Note 11, Realme GT Neo3, And More
- Sports IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav is more secure in DC than in KKR, Axar Patel opens up about teammate
- Movies Will Smith's Son Approves Of Dad Smacking Chris Rock; Academy Could Ask Actor To Return The Oscar?
- Automobiles Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Expected By Year-End: Could Become India’s Most Affordable Electric Car
- Education JKSSB SI Answer Key 2022 Released For Sub Inspector Exam, Raise Objections By March 31
- Travel Reasons Why You Should Visit Manali In Summer
Diabetic-Friendly And Perfect For Summer, Mango And Almond Smoothie Recipe
Summers are around the corner; studies say that extreme heat can affect diabetics by making them dehydrated and increasing their glucose levels. When the body is properly hydrated, the risk of diabetes complications such as damage to sweat glands nerves are less and people can enjoy the summer in a fun way.
To beat the summer heat, what's better than a glass of diabetic-friendly and low-calorie smoothie. Boldsky brings to you a recipe of mango and almond smoothie, which is not only low in calories and diabetic-friendly but also heart-healthy, high in fibre, gluten-free and high in calcium.
Here, we will discuss how to prepare this amazing drink. Take a look.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Smoothie
Serves: 2
-
- Two-third cup of mango, chopped and frozen.
- two-third cup of non-flavoured Greek Yoghurt.
- Half cup of unsweetened almond milk. If you have an almond allergy, you can use regular milk.
- Half cup of banana, sliced and frozen.
- Eight soaked almonds, divided.
- Half teaspoon of ground cinnamon/nutmeg.
- A teaspoon of honey (optional).
- One-fourth cup of strawberries, chopped.
-
- In a blender, add frozen mango and banana.
- Add yoghurt, almond milk, half of the soaked almonds and ground cinnamon or nutmeg.
- Blend until smooth.
- In two smoothie glasses, pour the mixture equally.
- Top with strawberries, honey and the remaining almonds.
- You can use other berries such as raspberries and cherries in the place of strawberries.
- People - 2
- Calories - 228.5
- Protein - 10.8 g
- Carbohydrates - 22.9 g
- Fiber - 4.7 g
- Amazon Summer Sale: Get Air Conditioners And Air Coolers At Great Deals, Huge Discounts Up To 49%
- IMD Warns Of Heat Wave In Nine Districts of Madhya Pradesh, Issues Yellow Alert
- Easy To Make Summer Coolers: How To Prepare Frozen Peach Cocktail
- Summer Drinks And Coolers: How To Prepare Pineapple Lemonade With Just 3 Ingredients
- Top 10 Popular Fashion Trends That Are Cool For The Summer
- Top 10 Trendy Sunglasses For Summer - Which One Will You Pick?
- 10 Type Of Hats Suitable For Summer And How To Style Them
- How To Deal With Beauty Problems In Winter
- Summer Fashion Alert! Mouni Roy Rocks Printed Backless Dress And Jumpsuit; Which One Would You Like To Steal?
- Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif And Other Divas Exude Comfy Vibes In Their Monsoon-Perfect White Breezy Dresses
- Like Madhuri Dixit And Rakul Preet Singh, Amp Up Your Summer Makeup Game With Pretty Pastel Tone Eye Shadows
- Mouni Roy Or Esha Gupta, Whose Multicolour Floral Printed Dress Would You Like To Add To Your Summer Wardrobe?
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.