When it comes to street food, Bhel Puri is hands down one of the most popular things to try. This tasty and lip-smacking spicy Mumbai style snack can satisfy your hunger pangs. Prepared using puffed rice, diced onions, chilies, spices and some other ingredients, the snack is a perfect thing to have with your evening tea. Today we are here to tell you about the recipe of Bhel Puri.

Bhel Puri Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home Bhel Puri Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: snacks Serves: 3 Ingredients 1 large potato 3 teaspoons amchur powder 2 pinches of dry ginger powder ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon kashmiri red chili powder ¼ teaspoon roasted cumin powder Black salt as per taste For Making Green Chutney ½ inch ginger (chopped) ½ cup coriander leaves ½ teaspoon chopped green chilies ½ teaspoon lemon juice ½ teaspoon chaat masala ¼ teaspoon salt water as required For Making Red Chutney 16 to 18 garlic cloves (medium to large-sized) 2 teaspoons kashmiri red chili powder ¼ teaspoon salt 2 to 3 tablespoons water or add as required for grinding Other ingredients 2 cups of murmura 1 tablespoon of masala chana or 1 tablespoon of roasted peanuts 5-6 papdi 1 cup sev ½ cup mung bean sprouts - optional ½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder ½ to 1 teaspoon of lemon juice ½-1 teaspoon chaat masala black salt as required For garnishing 2 to 3 tablespoons sev 1 to 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves (cilantro) 2 to 3 papdi or puri

How to Prepare Methods: Boil 1 large potato. You can also take two medium-sized potatoes. Making Red Chutney Peel 14-16 medium-large sized garlic cloves. Rinse them and add in a grinder jar. Now add kashmiri red chili powder along with salt. Next add 2-3 tablespoons water or as required. Grind until you get a smooth consistency. Take out the red chutney in a bowl. Making Green Chutney Rinse and roughly chop ½ cup fresh coriander leaves (or ¼ cup mint leaves + ¼ cup coriander leaves). Add the coriander leaves in a small grinder jar. Also add chopped ginger, green chillies, chaat masala, salt and lemon juice. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons water or as required and grind to a smooth chutney. Avoid making green chutney thin. Remove green chutney in a bowl and keep aside. Making Sweet-Sour Chutney To make sweet-sour chutney, take some jaggery. Add amchur powder, roasted cumin powder, kashmiri red chilli powder, dry ginger powder and black salt or regular salt. Add 3 tablespoons of water. Mix everything well. Heat this pan on low-medium flame. Heat the mixture until the jaggery melts down and the solution starts to thicken. Once the solution thickens, turn off the flame. Sweet-sour chutney Peel and chop the boiled potatoes. Chop 1 medium size tomato and onions. Chop 1-2 green chilies along with some coriander leaves. Making Bhel Puri Now mix red, green and sweet-sour chutney in a large mixing bowl. Add the chopped veggies along with the chopped boiled potatoes. Add murmura as well in the mixing bowl. In case you wish you can store some amount of the chutneys in your fridge for later usage. If you wish you can add 2-3 tablespoons of moong sprouts. Sprinkle ½-1 teaspoon of chaat masala and ½ teaspoon of roasted cumin powder. Now add black salt as per your taste. Instead of black salt, you can also add pink salt. Add ½-1 teaspoon lemon juice. Mix everything well. Now add 2 tablespoons of roasted peanuts or masala chana. Next you can also add some papdi. Add ½ cup of sev. Swirl everything with the help of a spoon. You need to be quick in mixing everything well Serve bhel puri topped with some coriander leaves, onions and chilies. Tips To Keep In Mind You can adjust the spicy taste in the chutneys. You can also add radish in the Bhel Puri. In case, you don't have onions, you can still prepare the Bhel puri. Make sure the murmura (puffed rice) is crisp and frsh. It shouldn't be soggy at all. Once you have assembled everything, mix well. This way the bhel puri won't turn moist. You can carrots, cucumber, sliced cabbage and beet root as well into the bhel puri. In case, you have coriander, raw mango or mint chutney, then you can add them as well in the Bhel Puri.

Instructions In case you wish you can store some amount of the chutneys in your fridge for later usage. Nutritional Information People - 3

Calories - 251 kcal

Fat - 8g

Protein - 7g

Carbohydrates - 46g

Fiber - 10g

