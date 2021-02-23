Besan Ke Ladoo Recipe: How It Make It At Your Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Besan Ke Ladoo is one of the most sought-after sweets in India. This recipe is prepared using besan, powdered sugar and cardamom powder. Besan is basically gram flour. Though you will find various kinds of ladoos in any Indian kitchen, besan ke ladoos are one of the most-loved sweets. These are often offered to Hindu deities and people consider them quite auspicious and therefore these ladoos are included in various religious activities.

Today we are here to share the recipe of Besan ke ladoo. To know how these ladoos are prepared, read on.

Besan Ke Ladoo Recipe: How It Make It At Your Home Besan Ke Ladoo Recipe: How It Make It At Your Home Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 25M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Vegetarian Serves: 15-18 Ingredients 2 cups of besan (gram flour) 1 cup of powdered sugar ½ cup of ghee (clarified butter) 1 teaspoon cardamom powder 2 tablespoons raisins 10 to 12 chopped cashews

How to Prepare Roasting Besan First of all, roast the besan in a heavy kadhai or pan without adding any oil, butter or ghee. You need to roast the besan on low-medium flame for about 10 to 12 minutes. You need to stir the besan continuously right from the beginning. Else the besan will burn and won't be cooked uniformly. Adding Ghee And Other Ingredients After you are done roasting the besan, add ghee into the same kadhai. Mix well and continue roasting the besan for 12 to 15 minutes. Make sure you keep stirring the besan. Soon, you'll see that the mixture starts releasing ghee from its side. Also, the mixture will release a sweet and nutty aroma during this process. Keep stirring the mixture unless it starts losing the sides of the pan and forms a coarse dough shape. Now remove the pan from the stove and add powdered sugar into it. Mix the powdered sugar well. This will require energy and patience. You need to mix the sugar vigorously to ensure that the ladoos have a uniform taste. While you mix powdered sugar into the ghee besan mixture, make sure the mixture doesn't have lumps. Now add powdered cardamom, raisins and chopped cashews. Mix well. Let the mixture be lukewarm or cool down at room temperature. Once the mixture cools down, take a small quantity of the mixture and form small ladoos with the help of your palms. After you have given a round shape to the ladoos, keep them aside to set. You can also refrigerate them for 15-20 minutes Serve besan ladoo garnished with some dry fruits.

Instructions Keep stirring the mixture unless it starts losing the sides of the pan and forms a coarse dough shape. Nutritional Information People - 15-18

Cal - 198 kcal

Fat - 14 g

Protein - 2g

Carbs - 16g

Sugar - 13g

Fiber - 1g

