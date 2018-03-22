Subscribe to Boldsky
A freshly made batch of jam on a breakfast table is enough to brighten up your day and we can never have enough of our homemade jam recipe, which is completely preservative free, yet you can store it for weeks or even a whole month, if kept in an air-tight jar. This easy-to-prepare homemade apple jam recipe is one such organic recipe which is a delicious spread for your breakfast bread and you can make it within minutes, yet store it for months.

Starting your day with a freshly made jar of apple jam serves you a number of health benefits as well such as keeping your fibre content in check along with helping you to maintain a healthy cholesterol level for your body.

But when it comes to jam, we tend to always go for store-made jars that will be loaded with preservatives and artificial colours, ignorant of the fact that we are adding more junk into our body in the name of fruity delights.

Hence, a freshly made organic homemade apple jam will not only lend you a number of vital nutrients, but it will also endow you with antioxidants, flavonoids and dietary fibre.

To know how to make this delicious homemade jam, click on our recipe video or simply go through our step-by-step pictorial instructions below and share your recipe images with us.

Apple Jam Recipe | How To Make Organic Apple Jam | Homemade Apple Jam Recipe | Apple Jam Recipe Step By Step | Apple Jam Video
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
30 Mins

Recipe By: Kavya

Recipe Type: Breakfast

Serves: 5-8

Ingredients

  • 1. Apples - 2

    2. Sugar - 1 cup

    3. Lemon - ½ lemon

    4. Water - ½ cup

How to Prepare

  • 1. Start by peeling off the skin of the apples and cut it in small cubes or slices.

    2. Take a pan and heat it for a minute or two.

    3. Transfer all the apple cubes in a pan and add water.

    4. Cook the apples for 5-10 minutes and smash them afterwards.

    5. Add sugar and blend it well.

    6. Let it cook for a while and check the consistency of your apple jam by taking a scoop on to a plate and see if it's slipping.

    7. If your jam does not slip, add lemon juice and switch off the stove.

    8. Mix everything well and let it cool.

    9. Later, serve it chilled or store it in a jar.

Instructions
  • “1. Add a generous amount of lemon juice and use an air-tight container to store it for months
  • 2. You can increase the quantity of the sugar as per the quantity of apples that you use. Here, for one bowl of apple cubes, we are using 1 cup of sugar”
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1 tablespoon (15 g)
  • Calories - 32 cal
  • Carbohydrates - 8.1 g
  • Fibre - 0.2 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE APPLE JAM

1. Start by peeling off the skin of the apples and cut it in small cubes or slices.

Apple jam recipe

2. Take a pan and heat it for a minute or two.

Apple jam recipe

3. Transfer all the apple cubes in a pan and add water.

4. Cook the apples for 5-10 minutes and smash them afterwards.

5. Add sugar and blend it well.

6. Let it cook for a while and check the consistency of your apple jam by taking a scoop on to a plate and see if it's slipping.

7. If your jam does not slip, add lemon juice and switch off the stove.

8. Mix everything well and let it cool.

9. Later, serve it chilled or store it in a jar.

