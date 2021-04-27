Aam Panna Recipe: Now How You Can Prepare It At Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

As summers have started, many of us would prefer to drink something that can keep our body temperature cool. Panna is one of the best beverages that you can have during summers. It would be no wrong to say that Aam Panna are one of the most popular summer beverages in the northern and western region of India. People of all age groups love having aam panna.

Those who don't know aam panna is a beverage prepared using raw mangoes, sugar and some basic spices. People often replace sugar with jaggery due to health purpose. This tangy and sweet drink will not only keep you cool but also hydrated. The raw mangoes are either boiled, roasted or steamed. After this, the pulp is extracted.

So today we are here with the recipe of Aam Panna that you may love to drink. Scroll down the article to read more.

Aam Panna Recipe: Now How You Can Prepare It At Home Aam Panna Recipe: Now How You Can Prepare It At Home Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 20 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: beverage Serves: 3 glasses Ingredients 3 medium size raw mangoes or 5-6 small raw mangoes 2 cups of water 2 teaspoons of black salt 1½ cups of sugar or jaggery 1 teaspoon of roasted cumin powder 1 teaspoon of cardamom powder (optional) 1 tablespoon chopped mint or coriander leaves ¼ teaspoon black pepper powder 1 litre chilled water

How to Prepare First of all, rinse the raw mangoes in water until they are properly washed. Now cook the raw mangoes in a pressure cooker by adding 2 two cups of water. Let the raw mangoes pressure cook for at least 2 whistles. After this, turn off the flame and let the pressure cooker release the steam on its own. Once the pressure settles down on its own, you can remove the lid. You will see that the mangoes turn soft after pressure cooking. Peel the mangoes and keep them in a mixing bowl. Now using a knife, remove the pulp of the cooked mangoes. Now sugar or jaggery depending upon your preference. Then add 1 teaspoon cardamom powder, cumin powder and 2 teaspoons of black salt. After this add crushed black pepper. Mix everything very well. Blend the mango pulp and the spice mixture. Now pour this aam panna concentration in a clean jug or bottle. Add chilled water and chopped coriander or mint leaves. You can adjust the salt as per your taste. Stir and mix well. Serve aam panna.

Instructions Add chilled water and chopped coriander or mint leaves. You can adjust the salt as per your taste. Nutritional Information glasses - 3 glasses

Calories - 113 kcal

Carbohydrates - 29g

Sugar - 28 g

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications