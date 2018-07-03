Things You Need To Know About Your Baby’s Kicks In The Womb

When is it that you truly absorb the fact that you are pregnant? Is it when you see those lines on your home pregnancy test or is it when your doctor gives you the final confirmation of your pregnancy?

The morning sickness and the other pleasant or unpleasant signs tell you that you are indeed pregnant. But when you feel those gentle but firm kicks of your baby in the womb, it hits you that there is a life that has taken roots in you.

The first kicks can be felt as mere flutters in your abdominal region. These soft flutters are known as quickening. This quickening is a sign that your baby is growing and thriving within you.

Did you know that not every movement that you feel in your abdomen is a kick? Though your womb is a constrained space, your baby will still move around and explore his surroundings with the help of his hands, head, and feet.

You may also feel your baby hiccupping and turning to get more comfortable.

But why do babies kick and what are the other things you need to know about the kicks that you feel in your abdomen? To know more, stay with us and keep reading.

• When Can You Feel Your Baby Kick?

A mother who has had multiple children can feel the kicks as early as the 14th week. A first-time mother, on the other hand, will feel the baby kick later than that.

It can be as late as the 23rd to the 24th week. If you worry that the baby is not moving, you can talk to the doctor and have an ultrasound scanning done to make sure that there is nothing wrong.

• Why Does Your Baby Kick?

Your baby is not just wiling his time away in your womb. He moves, explores, and learns in there. Your baby's movement will most likely be in response to his surroundings and your condition. Babies will move in response to noise, light, temperature, and flavours of food.

You will notice that your baby will kick more when you are agitated or stressed and will seem to be calm when you meditate or relax. The movements are also seen when your baby needs to turn around or stretch.

The kicking and moving are integral for the proper development of the baby's bones and muscles. The movements of the baby are a kind of exercise that your baby needs even while in the womb.

• What Kinds Of Kicks Are Normal?

Each baby will have a different rate of activeness. Some babies are very active and may kick all day long and others may need to be nudged into moving from their slumber. On an average, you may expect up to 20 kicks a day. You will see that the kicks peak at the time of meals.

The kicks may also differ in the area you receive them. If your baby is facing forwards, you will receive kicks to the abdomen and if the baby is faced in a different direction, you can receive kicks to your spine and even your bladder.

• When Are You Supposed To Count The Number Of Kicks?

When you have been feeling your baby kick for a few weeks, you know what is normal and what is abnormal. As the baby grows, you should expect more kicks that get stronger by the day. If you feel that the pattern of the kicks has changed, you should try and count the kicks.

Contact the doctor

-if you feel less than 10 kicks or movements in 2 hours.

-if your baby doesn't move to triggers like voice, touch, or light.

-if your baby's movement has decreased gradually in the past few days.

• What Does It Mean If Your Baby's Movements Have Reduced?

Even if your baby's movements seem to have reduced, there is still no reason to panic. Most of the time, the baby might just be sleeping while you counted the movements. Most of the times, you may not notice the small movements when you are busy with your daily life. Often, it is only the hard and active kicks that are noticed.

But it can also be a sign that the baby is in distress and lacks oxygen or other nutrition. Your doctor will perform an ultrasound scan and check if your baby is healthy.

• Should You Count The Kicks And Movements Daily?

If you are not a mother to be with a high risk pregnancy, you do not need to keep a tab on your baby's movement daily. If you have a high risk pregnancy, you may be asked by your doctor to keep an eye on your baby's movements.

• Will The Baby Movements Lessen In Advanced Pregnancy?

It is often thought that the baby won't move after the 35th or 36th week as it no longer has a lot of space in the womb. It is a misconception. The fact is that the baby will be just as active as the earlier times but may not have enough space to kick and roll around as before. They will stretch and this can even be seen from the outside. The baby may hiccup in your womb too and you might be able to feel it as well.

• Are The Baby's Movement Patterns Indicative Of The Baby's Behaviour Once Born?

People will tell you that a baby who kicks and moves around a lot will be very active and will be mischievous once born. And that a baby who is relatively calm in the womb will stay that way in their behavior.

A baby who is seen to move around in the womb at night is predicted to be nocturnal in his habits once born. People will tell you that such babies will prefer to sleep in the day and play all night long. The truth of this cannot be tested but is an accepted conventional wisdom.