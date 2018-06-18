Natural reasons for miscarriages

Miscarriages can get quite depressing, especially if you have been eagerly waiting to conceive, and then when it finally happens, the joy does not last long. Although going by what most obstetricians say, miscarriages or early pregnancy loss is not uncommon. It should be considered as normal part of female reproduction.

Going by reports, some miscarriages even go unnoticed. You might not note that your periods have been delayed, while the delayed period could actually be a miscarriage. Especially for people who have not been planning a baby and end up pregnant, they wouldn't even realize their pregnancy in the early days unless they have taken a pregnancy test. According to doctors, about half of all pregnancies end in miscarriages during the first trimester.

If you are trying to conceive or have had a miscarriage, you surely would want to know the top natural reasons that lead to a miscarriage. Read on to know and understand about the most common reasons of a single or a recurrent miscarriage.

• Chromosomal abnormalities

Almost 60 percent of miscarriages are caused due to mismatched chromosomes. Chromosomes are the minute structures present in every cell that are responsible for carrying our genes. Each human has 23 pairs of them - one set form the father and one from the mother. When the egg and the sperm meets and one or the other end up being faulty, then there are chances that the chromosome line up would not be proper. This would cause a chromosomal abnormality in the embryo formed. This form of pregnancy usually ends up in a miscarriage.

• Uterine abnormalities and incompetent cervixes

Few people possess an abnormally shaped uterus. Sometimes the uterus is divided. This is referred to as "uterine septum". c

A weak or incompetent cervix could also pose a problem in attaining a successful pregnancy. Even if the first trimester passes, the fetus would have grown in size which makes the cervix to bulge, in case the cervix is weak, it would not be able to hold the fetus. This problem is usually identified after the woman has undergone recurrent miscarriages. However, uterine septum is a problem that can be treated through surgery. An incompetent cervix can be treated by putting a stitch in the cervix to ensure that it remains closed- this procedure is called cerclage. A pregnancy after these surgical procedures would require you to be on complete bed rest for the remaining pregnancy term.

• Immunologic disorder

Sometimes a woman's body begins to see sperm as a foreign body, and begins to work its immune system accordingly. When this happens, an embryo fails to be accepted by the female's body. These include antibodies - called Antiphospholipid antibodies that attack its own tissues, which includes the embryo as well. This results in a miscarriage. Although, this is not much common, doctors do try to treat such patients with the use of heparin, a blood thinner and other kinds of steroids.

• Thyroid and uncontrolled diabetes

Unfavorable uterine environments can be created when a woman possesses thyroid or has uncontrolled diabetes. The environment is such that it makes it difficult for an embryo to survive. To prevent this from happening, get yourself treated and make required lifestyle changes as suggested by your doctor. Follow recommended treatment to get your diabetes under control. Treat thyroid through the intake of proper medication.

• Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

Being one of the prime causes of recurrent miscarriage, women who possess PCOS have high levels of testosterone (a male hormone). This cause irregular ovulation and periods. A woman, who is not diabetic, can still show insulin resistance signs due to the presence of PCOS. This prevents the proper maturity of the endometrial lining. Women diagnosed with PCOS should undergo treatment to rectify it.

• Bacterial infections

Certain bacteria present in the reproductive tract can be quite harmful. These bacteria (such as mycoplasma hominis and ureaplasma urealyticum) live in the genital tract and can increase the risk of miscarriages. When infection from this bacteria occurs, the endometrium is inflamed which prevents an embryo from developing. These infections require treatment with antibiotics.

• Lifestyle

An unhealthy lifestyle could affect your chances of conceiving as well as prevent you from a successful pregnancy (if at all you are able to conceive somehow). Smokers are said to be at a higher risk of miscarriage than nonsmokers. Nicotine is said to cross the placenta and interfere with fetal growth and blood supply. Drinking heavily also leads to miscarriage.

The first sign of miscarriage is menstrual like cramps along with heavy bleeding. If you suspect a miscarriage, contact your doctor as soon as possible.