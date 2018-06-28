Is It Normal For Breasts To Leak During Pregnancy?

Broadly speaking, the changes that happen to you during your pregnancy may be physical or emotional in nature. Talking about the physical aspect, a major chunk of all that happens actually goes on inside the body with you being the only one experiencing the same.

However, there are a few other changes that happen to your body that is not that well hidden. We are talking about things like your expanding belly, your glowing face, and your swollen legs. Having said all of it, the next question that arises here is what is normal in a pregnancy and what is not.

Now every pregnancy is different and there is no definite rulebook to define what are the exact things that should happen in a pregnancy; there are some things that happen with a section of pregnant women.

Now if you compare yourself with women who do not experience those things, you may feel that there is something wrong with your pregnancy (when, in fact, there are hundreds of other women who experience the same thing as joy and the same is perfectly normal). This sort of thing is more likely to be experienced by women who are pregnant for the first time.

To relieve you of one such woe that haunts a number of pregnant women, in this article, we shall discuss whether it is normal for breasts to leak during pregnancy and what happens when it does.

Leaking In The Third Trimester When To Worry Dealing With Leaking Breasts Preserving The Milk That You Are Producing Not A Sign Of Labour Not Worrying About It

• Leaking In The Third Trimester

First and foremost, yes, it is normal for your breasts to leak in the last few months of pregnancy. While this is not something that every pregnant woman experiences, as per reports 1 in every 5 pregnant women is known to leak in pregnancy.

Either way, you must not freak out as both of it is completely normal and neither determines you or your baby's health. It is important for us to realize that the fact whether you leak or you do not has nothing to do with the amount of milk that you will produce once you have delivered your little one.

Also, understand that the more you indulge in sexual intercourse during this period, the higher are your chances of leaking milk from the breasts.

• When To Worry

What is produced by your breasts during pregnancy is not milk but colostrum. This is slightly thicker than normal milk and is yellowish in colour. This substance is very high in nutrients and can prove to be a life savior for your little one. Thus, if the patches that you notice in your bra or tee shirt are of whitish or yellowish colour with an uneven texture, then you can take it for granted that all is going well for you and your baby.

However, if you find the milk oozing out of your breasts is stained with blood, you must immediately rush to your doctor about the same. In case it is dark green or black in colour, you must waste no time and immediately rush to your doctor.

• Dealing With Leaking Breasts

As normal as the entire process sounds, it will be pretty inconvenient for you to have your breasts leaking all the time. The pungent milky smell may feel like a nuisance to you. In such a situation, the best thing to do would be to use breast pads during the day. These are tiny round patches that are worn inside the bra.

By absorbing all the milk that is produced, it prevents the appearance of wet patches in your clothes. Shifting to comfortable maternity bras made of cotton will also be convenient for you. They are not just made of a more breathable material, but they have the provision of accommodating your breast pads without making you uncomfortable about the same. Most of the top lingerie brands have dedicated maternity collection to their credit.

• Preserving The Milk That You Are Producing

Thanks to the advancement of medical technology, these days it is easier than ever before to predict a difficult pregnancy. By the last few months of your pregnancy, your doctors will be able to tell if your child is small for his or her date or shall be born with cleft palate, Down's syndrome or things like that.

In any of the aforementioned cases, the baby will need extra care after birth. In such cases, your doctor may advice you hand express colostrums while you are pregnant. By hand expressing colostrums and storing the same properly, it can be ensured that your child will have plenty of colostrum ready the moment he or she is born. This will not just increase the chances of his or her survival but will also pave the way for a faster delivery.

• Not A Sign Of Labour

Since this is something that happens at the tail end of pregnancy, many women take it for granted that this is a sign of the start of the upcoming labour. However, that is far from being true. During sex, leaking breasts are often accompanied by Braxton hicks.

However, it is important for you to realize that none of it has anything to do with sex. Another major trigger to leaking breasts is nipple stimulation. However, understand that this is not something bad and it definitely shall not put your baby in danger by putting you to preterm labour.

• Not Worrying About It

As obvious as it sounds, your body will find it easier to produce milk if it has done the same earlier. Thus, women who are pregnant for successive times will find themselves leaking earlier and producing more quantity of breast milk before even delivering the child.

If you are a first-time mom, you should not compare yourself with them and get scared. Remember that your child is safe in your womb. Let nature take its normal course and you will find yourself and your baby leading a long and healthy life ahead.