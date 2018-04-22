First Signs And Symptoms Of Pregnancy

A woman is bestowed with the wonderful gift of being able to give birth to a new life. It is considered a blessing, especially in the Indian scenario. Most couples look forward to having their first child and they do lots of planning for it.

They include making lifestyle changes like diet restrictions and completely avoiding alcohol and smoking. In spite of preparing so much in advance, couples sometimes fail to notice the first signs of pregnancy, probably because they are not aware of it. It is better to say that these symptoms are kind of brushed off, as they happen to a woman otherwise too.

Before the arrival of pregnancy test kits and related medical science, it is with these symptoms that pregnancies were determined, at least to a certain extent. So, it is worth taking a note of them but they are not the final say anyway. You definitely need to get a confirmation with a test. Let's take a look at the signs and symptoms in early pregnancy.



Spotting And Cramping

Spotting is one of the earliest signs of pregnancy. It happens even before a missed period and so is sometimes mistaken for the regular menstrual cycle. Spotting is also called implantation bleeding.

The bleeding occurs when the fertilized egg attaches itself to the wall of the uterus. It lasts only for three days or so and is spotty in nature. Some women might experience cramping in the abdomen. This is similar to menstrual cramps and so tough to differentiate.

Fatigue

Unusual fatigue and tiredness is another early pregnancy symptom. The hormone progesterone is responsible for this. It reaches its peak that it might put a woman to sleep. The tiredness is further increased with low blood sugar levels and blood pressure.

Morning Sickness

This is such a common symptom that is associated with pregnancy. Morning sickness is combined with nausea and vomiting for most women and can happen anytime during the day. The reason for this is not clear but doctors doubt that hormones may play a role.

Morning sickness happens around the fifth week of pregnancy and goes on up to the twelfth week.

A Missed Period

A missed period might be regular for people with an irregular menstrual cycle. So, an immediate home test is suggested to check for pregnancy. A pregnant woman misses a period four weeks after conception. The level of hCG hormone increases and eventually stops the ovaries from release mature eggs.



Breast Changes

Pregnancy is one time in a woman's lifetime when changes appear in the breast. Breasts get tender and swollen between the fourth and sixth week. This is due to hormonal changes. Later on, the breasts grow in size and the areola gets darker in colour. The diameter of the areola increases too. Some women also experience a tingling sensation.



Food Aversions And Smell Sensitivity

Aversion to food is quite common during the first trimester of pregnancy. This is sometimes triggered by the smell the food emanates. The olfactory nerves get too sensitive during this time and if the smell is not a pleasing one, it can even lead to nausea and vomiting.

Frequent Urination And Incontinence

The quantity of blood in the body increases at the onset of pregnancy. This makes the kidneys work more than usual and the fluid in the bladder increases. Bathroom trips might get more frequent during this time and it might go to the extent of accidental leaking.

Constipation

The digestive system slows down due to the hormonal changes in the body during pregnancy. This issue leads to constipation. Sometimes, people also experience bloating in the stomach due to constipation.

Other Possible Signs Of Pregnancy

Beyond the symptoms mentioned above, there are other lesser common ones too. They include headache, back pain, dizziness, and even mood swings. Hormones are the reason for mood swings and low blood pressure and sugar for dizziness.

Do These Symptoms Assure That You Are Pregnant?

Unfortunately, it is a no. The only assured way to confirm pregnancy is to take up a pregnancy test at home or in a clinic. This is because these symptoms can occur in a woman when she falls sick and mostly before the menstrual cycle starts. So, there is no assurance that you are pregnant but yes there are possibilities for it.