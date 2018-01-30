Everything you need to know about gestational diabetes

1.Lack Of Noticeable Symptoms

Most of the symptoms that are associated with gestational diabetes are very common and are seen in most pregnant women. These include symptoms like fatigue, increased thirst, nausea and vomiting. Because of the sheer nature of the symptoms, they may well go unnoticed and that actually puts both the mother as well as the child at risk.

2.The Diagnosis

Since the symptoms are very unclear, proper diagnosis is a very crucial part in the treatment of gestational diabetes. Thus, if an expected mother is seen to have high blood glucose level in the prenatal oral tests, a number of tests are conducted to ensure the safety of the mother and child.

3.Heavier Kids

Because of the higher glucose in the mother's body, the kids absorb the same and become large. This condition is known as macrosomia. Later on in life, these types of kids are often seen to be overweight.

4.Lifestyle Changes

If the pregnant woman takes proper care throughout her pregnancy and consumes proper fruit and vegetables, chances are that she will face absolutely no problem in the childbirth and her infant will be totally safe and healthy. Consumption of alcohol and smoking is a strict no-no for such mothers. Regular light exercise is also encouraged.

5.Not All Cases Of Gestational Diabetes Require Insulin

It is interesting to note that most women suffering from gestational diabetes do not have to take insulin. In the case of women with GDM, it is often seen that they take a lower dosage (which may well go up to four times a day). Since this can prove to be quite painful, most women opt for oral medication.

6.Infants Need Special Care

Because of the higher level of glucose that has gone into the kid's body in the course of its lifetime in the mother's womb, they also have a difficult time in keeping their blood sugar stable. These types of kids are often seen to need formula milk and there is a higher possibility of them needing to be shifted to the NICU post birth.

7.Birth Defects

If proper care is not taken, and the blood sugar level in the mother is not kept under check, the chances of the baby being born with birth defects is very high in the case of mothers suffering from gestational diabetes. The birth defects include kidney defect, oral clefts and even brain anomalies.

8.Weight Gain

Although gestational diabetes is usually seen in women who were obese prior to getting pregnant, it is also common in women who gain too much weight in the course of their pregnancy. Thus, one way to keep a check on gestational diabetes is to keep a tab on your weight gain.

9.The Women At Risk

More often than not, this form of diabetes is seen in women who have a family history of the same. Other than that American Indian, African American and Asian women are at a higher risk of suffering from the same. Women who have been diagnosed with this disorder in one pregnancy are likely to suffer from gestational diabetes in future pregnancies as well.

10.Midterm Diagnosis

Another important fact about gestational diabetes is that it cannot be diagnosed very early on during pregnancy. Usually, the very first symptoms come up towards the end of the first trimester and it is only around the 24th week of pregnancy that it can be said for sure that a particular woman is suffering from this type of diabetes.

11.Treatment Among Newborns

For children born from mothers suffering from this disorder, it is often noted that they are born with low blood sugar and are often seen to develop neuro-development delays in the coming years. The only way to keep a check on that is to start giving the child IV and glucose as soon as he or she is born. By monitoring the glucose intake in the newborn, a healthy future can be ensured for him or her.

12.Staying Positive

It is important to note that staying positive while suffering from gestational diabetes can work wonders. The effect of the blood sugar level on the unborn child is psychological and that is why having an optimistic attitude is all the way more important.