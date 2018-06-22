As beautiful as the period of pregnancy is, the fact is that this is not easy on your body. There is no doubt about the fact that the idea of bringing a child into the earth is a major decision that has to be taken not by an individual but by a couple as a whole.

However, in the nine months from conceiving the child to its delivery, most of the changes happen in the mother's body. Some of these changes are external and may be noted by people around. This includes things like your glowing face, swollen ankles or the protruding belly.

However, the fact remains that there are innumerable other changes that will happen to your body and only you will be aware of the same. This includes things like tender breasts, heartburn and excessive urgency to pee amongst others.

Talking of heartburn, the same may be attributed to the relaxation of the muscles on the top of the stomach, in order to accommodate the growing womb. As a result, the muscles are no longer that efficient in preventing the digestive acids from making their way all the way up to the esophagus.

As a result, you end up suffering from the wrath of heartburn. However, this does not mean that there is absolutely nothing that you can do about it.

This article talks about a list of common foods that cause heartburn during pregnancy and how by avoiding the same, you can pave the way for a more comfortable pregnancy.

Cheese Coffee And Soda Beef Chocolate Spicy Food Processed Baked Foods Alcohol Peppermint Garlic

• Cheese

You might be one of those women who cannot go for a day without cheese. However, now that you are pregnant, for the sake of your comfort, you might have to give cheese a miss. In fact, the same applies to other food items that are high on fats.

For the same reason, consumption of nuts and avocado is discouraged during pregnancy. These items slow down the emptying of the stomach. As a direct consequence, there is greater pressure on the stomach and that pushes the acids into the oesophagus, resulting in more heartburn.

• Coffee And Soda

During your pregnancy, it is a good idea to limit your intake of any form of caffeinated beverages or soda. Make a conscious effort to go for decaf versions of your favourite beverages wherever possible.

If, due to some reason, you do have to drink coffee, make sure that you do not do so on an empty stomach. Under no circumstance should you consume soda. This much of caution on your part will take care of your heartburn to a large extent.

• Beef

Beef is high on fat and is responsible for heartburn in a pregnant woman. Try to avoid consumption of beef. If you have to consume beef, try to go for those with lean cuts. These types of pieces tend to have lesser fat content and will cause you lesser discomfort.

• Chocolate

There are multiple reasons why chocolate must be avoided by women who are pregnant. First and foremost, chocolate is loaded with caffeine. As stated earlier, this component is known to trigger indigestion and heartburn. Secondly, chocolate is also rich in theobromine. Theobromine is a type of methylxanthine that promotes reflux and heartburn.

• Spicy Food

Spicy foods are a major cause of heartburn in pregnant women. Items like pepper, chilly and capsicum must not be eaten raw. These are a major trigger for heartburn. If you are craving for spicy food, make sure that you consume the same in small quantities.

It is okay to add a small quantity of chilli or pepper in your cooked food. By having the milder version of your favourite food in small quantities, you will be sparing yourself the discomfort of the symptoms associated with heartburn.

• Processed Baked Foods

Most of the processed baked foods that are available in the market are loaded with tonnes of preservatives. In order to make them look appealing, they are also infused with artificial colours. The enriched flour which is an essential component of this is also detrimental to a pregnant woman's health.

Refined white sugar is one of the most acidic substances that is known to mankind and is well known to trigger heartburn in pregnant women. Thus, during your pregnancy, it is advisable that you stick to freshly baked products only.

• Alcohol

It is a well-established fact that consumption of alcohol is highly detrimental to fetal growth during pregnancy. However, the fact is that consumption of alcohol will be an inconvenience to you as well as that is a major trigger for heartburn in pregnancy. Thus, from the moment you get to know that you are pregnant, it is wise on your part to distance yourself as far away from alcohol as possible.

• Peppermint

Consumption of peppermint relaxes the sphincter muscle that is present between the esophagus and the stomach. As in the case of pregnant women, the stomach muscles are already relaxed, which results in the stomach acids flowing back to the esophagus pretty easily.

This causes excessive heartburn. Thus, while consumption of peppermint is strictly discouraged for pregnant women, it is a good idea for pregnant women to avoid peppermint flavoured food as well.

• Garlic

Fructans are a major component of garlic. This component is not fully digested by the human body and can cause indigestion in anybody. In case of pregnant women, since the digestive system is already under a lot of stress, consumption of garlic often results in heartburn.

Thus, it is the best practice to avoid the consumption of garlic. Even if your body is comfortable with the consumption of it prior to getting pregnant, it may not accommodate the same now that you are expectant.

If it is not possible for you to totally restrict its consumption, you may want to limit its intake in your efforts to curb pregnancy-related heartburn issues.