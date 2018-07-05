Can Lemon Juice Affect Pregnancy?

Every woman looks forward to the phase of pregnancy in her life but they completely abhor the set of guidelines that comes with it.

As soon as the pregnancy news spreads across the family, a set of guidelines and dos and don'ts start pouring in for the to-be mother from all quarters. This puts us in a dilemma regarding what is good or bad for our baby.

The most important thing that pregnant women are advised to do is carefully watch what they are eating as their diet directly affects their well-being as well as that of the baby. There are a lot of things that are a strict no-no to a pregnant woman. A lot of different sources are available for you to read during your pregnancy which may guide you, right? But it may be nerve-wracking to know that all sources are not legit. There may also be counter views regarding the subject from one medium to another. All this just leaves a big question mark in our minds.

The words of wisdom that we received from our elders stem from years and years of knowledge and experience. Though most of them do not have a scientific backing, there are some facts that are in fact scientifically proven. But we just cannot take the risk with ourselves during the most critical phases of our pregnancy, right? Therefore, we at Boldsky have come to your rescue.

We understand the dilemma that pregnant women have to go through everyday regarding their diet. So, we are here to debunk some of the existing myths about the kind of food that is safe for you and the baby.

This article will help you debunk a common myth surrounding the consumption of lemon juice during pregnancy.

Are Lemons Healthy During Pregnancy?

Lemons are considered to be powerhouses of different vitamins and minerals. That is supposed to be healthy, right? But apparently, consuming lemons may aggregate gastric problems and heart burns in women, mostly in the latter parts of the pregnancy. While this may be true, it doesn't negate the fact that they are extremely nutritious.

Lemons are filled with vitamins A and C, folate, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, niacin, riboflavin and many other such nutrients that help keep the foetus healthy and happy. Therefore, lemons need to be included in your pregnancy diet, albeit in moderation to derive all the benefits but remove the chances of it having negative effects.

Can Lemon Juice Affect Pregnancy?

Just like lemons, lemon juice is also considered to be safe to be consumed during pregnancy and does not affect it in any way. It is said to aid morning sickness in many pregnant women and keeps a check on blood pressure, which needs to be monitored continuously during the pregnancy phase.

In fact, most fruit juices are safe to consume. But the magic lies in moderation. Anything and everything that you consume should be in moderate quantities. A glass of lemon juice with a spoonful of sugar and a pinch of salt is usually considered healthy.

Here are a few advantages of consuming lemon water during pregnancy:

Lowers Hypertension

Boosts Immunity

Aids Digestion

Boosts Bone Health In The Mother And Baby

Treats Swollen Feet

Eases Labour

1) Lowers Hypertension

High blood pressure is said to affect a majority of women during their pregnancies. Being anxious about the arrival of the baby and its after-effects usually is the main cause of rising blood pressure, which can be very fatal to the growing foetus. Lemon juice helps keep your blood pressure in check by keeping the blood vessels soft and pliable. It also helps reduce cholesterol.

2) Boosts Immunity

Lemon juice, being rich in vitamin c, helps boost the immunity of the expecting mother. During pregnancy, our immunities are said to be weak, making us susceptible to a whole lot of diseases. Regular consumption of lemon water will help boost your immune system as well.

3) Aids Digestion

Indigestion and constipation are the most common problems faced by pregnant women. Lemon juice will help the stomach secrete more digestive juices, thereby, aiding digestion. It also helps the peristaltic movement of the colon which will help you get relief from constipation.

4) Boosts Bone Health In The Mother And Baby

Lemon juice is a good source of magnesium and calcium which is essential for the growing baby. Pregnant women, too, may lack calcium in their bodies and lemon juice will help prevent problems associated with low calcium levels. Magnesium helps nourish the nerve and brains cells of the foetus.

5) Treats Swollen Feet

Pregnant women commonly suffer from swollen feet during the latter parts of their pregnancy. Lemon juice will not only help combat the problem but will also help ease the pain and discomfort arising from the condition.

6) Eases Labour

Surprisingly lemon juice consumed daily from the 5th month onwards helps the body reduce the pains of labour. Although this fact is not scientifically proven, there are a lot of cases where women consuming lemon juice regularly have reported having lesser labour pains.

Pregnancy is a very important period for the baby and you. And the fact that each experience is different for different woman makes it trickier. Therefore, it is always advised you talk to your gynaecologist in case you have any doubts regarding the dos and don'ts of your diet. Your doctor is certified and will recommend what is best for you and your baby.